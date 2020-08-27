Bipasha Basu Says She's 'back To Basic' With A Glimpse Of Her Intense Workout Session

Bipasha Basu often shares her workout and fitness videos on social media. On August 27 morning, the actor treated her fans with an intense workout video. She took to her Instagram handle and shared several stories of her working out and doing yoga. Take a look at Bipasha Basu’s workout and yoga videos.

Bipasha Basu's Fitness Video

In the first two Instagram stories, Bipasha Basu can be seen doing different types of side or lateral lunges. She stunned in a black and black gym outfit. She also sported black sneakers. Basu worked with intense speed while Nickelback’s Burn It To The Ground played in the background. While one story read as, “#loveyourself”, on the second one, Bipasha Basu wrote, “Back To Basic” adding a sticker that says "reps and sets in the name of gains".

Then, the actor moved on to do some yoga positions. She can be seen doing a part of Suryanamaskar. Lying on the met upside down, she stretched her toned body. Bipasha Basu, here, added Krishna Das’ Ma Durga song through Instagram music.

In the last workout story, Bipasha Basu was spotted doing flexibility and stretching exercise. She added Beautiful Day song by U2. Basu also penned a motivating note on her story. It read as, “Take in the beauty of each day.. be grateful.. be thankful”.

Bipasha-on the professional front

Bipasha Basu’s web series collaboration with husband Karan Singh Grover was recently released on MX Player. The web series Dangerous premiered on the streaming platform on August 14. This show not only marks Bipasha’s comeback in the industry but also marks her digital debut. She was last seen in 2015's horror film, Alone, opposite Karan Singh Grover.

Basu’s web series Dangerous is streaming for free on MX Player. This is a psychological crime thriller revolves around the life of an entrepreneur, whose wife goes missing and supposedly abducted. The series includes seven episodes. Apart from Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, it also features Sonali Raut, Suyyash Rai, Natasha Suri, and Nitin Arora in pivotal roles.

