Bipasha Basu Mourns Her Manager Jatin Rajguru's Death; Calls Him 'a Source Of Strength'

On August 26, Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu took to her social media handle and paid tribute to her first manager Jatin Rajguru, who recently passed away. Along with a picture featuring him from Bipasha's wedding, the actor penned an emotional note to bid adieu to him. In a brief note, Bipasha praised Jatin Rajguru and recalled her journey with him.

Bipasha Basu expresses grief over her manager's death

The Alone actor's caption read, "RIP #jatinrajguru Jatin ji was my first manager right in the beginning of my journey as an actor". She further added, "Very soon he became my family. He was such a source of strength to me always. We had different ways of looking at things but still we always worked as a solid team together. Today I feel sometimes we all take life for granted. We think it’s for forever".

Elaborating further, the Dum Maaro Dum actor added, "Last few weeks I have been remembering him so fondly and talking about him in all my interviews too... about my growth as an actor with his constant care ... sweet funny old stories. Wish I stayed more connected instead of the rare messages to each other only on occasions".

While extending her condolence to his family, the Phir Hera Pheri actor concluded the tribute as she wrote, "Fondly remembering this gem of a person in my life... Jatin ji you will always be remembered fondly . Thank you . RIP May god give strength to the family". Meanwhile, a section of fans and followers of Bipasha Basu flooded the comments section with "RIP".

On the other side, actor Suniel Shetty also shared a picture of late Jatin Rajguru and extended prayers for him. Suniel Shetty wrote a short caption, which read, "RIP Jatin Garu .... will miss u !!!", along with a red-heart-emoticon. Re-sharing Suniel's tweet, actor Riteish Deshmukh wrote, "RIP Jatin ji ... always met with extreme kindness, respect and a big smile on his face. My deepest condolences to his family and son Ruchit, a talented photographer". Scroll down to see their post.

RIP Jatin ji ... always met with extreme kindness, respect and a big smile on his face. My deepest condolences to his family and son Ruchit, a talented photographer. https://t.co/WXdjc1eH0I — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 26, 2020

