Bipasha Basu Enjoys A Scenic Walk In Beautiful Weather With 'Garam Chai', See Here

Bipasha Basu is known to be one of the most active celebrities on social media. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle and shared a video of herself enjoying a scenic walk. For all the people who are curious about Bipasha Basu's Instagram video, here is everything you need to know about it.

Bipasha Basu enjoys a scenic walk with 'Garam Chai'

Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu shared a short video clip on her Instagram handle. In the video, the Jism actor is seen having a good time as she enjoys a stroll in nature. She is seen walking next to beautiful flowers with a cup of hot tea in her hands. From the looks of the video, Bipasha Basu can be identified as a true 'Chai Lover'. Bipasha Basu is dressed in her casual black oversized t-shirt and accessorised her look with black sunglasses as soothing music played in the background. She captioned her post as, “Scenic Walks...Beautiful weather... Beautiful flowers plus Garam Chai â¤ï¸” Here is a look at Bipasha Basu's Instagram video.

Also Read | Bipasha Basu Celebrates Karwa Chauth With 'her Heart' Karan; Calls Herself 'truly Blessed'

Also Read | On Karwa Chauth, Bipasha Basu Recalls Last Year's Festivities With Husband Karan

Fans react on Bipasha Basu's Instagram

As soon as she shared the video on her Instagram, a lot of fans flooded the comments section. Several users dropped heart emojis for the actor while others reacted with fire emojis. One of the users also asked her about her next movie. Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani also dropped the comments and praised the nature around her. He wrote, “Nothing as therapeutic as nature ðŸŒ³ðŸŒ¿ðŸŒžâœŒðŸ¼” Here is a look at the comments on Bipasha Basu's Instagram.

Also Read | Bipasha Basu Wishes Mother Mamta Basu On Her Birthday, Says 'Yours Bonnie Forever'

Also Read | Bipasha Basu Reminisces About Last Year's Sindoor Khela With Husband Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha Basu celebrates 14 years of Dhoom 2

Bipasha Basu had recently shared a short video on her Instagram to mark 14 years of her blockbuster movie Dhoom 2. She played the dual role of Shonali and Monali. The movie also featured Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan among others in key roles.

Along with the post, Bipasha Basu also penned down a heartfelt caption in which she talked about the movie and her role of “sharp Shonali Bose and Sexy Cute Monali” The video featured several interesting clips from the movie. Here is a look at Bipasha Basu's Instagram video.

Image Credits: Bipasha Basu Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.