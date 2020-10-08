Bipasha Basu Reminisces About Last Year's Sindoor Khela With Husband Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha Basu has been reminiscing about old times with her husband in a recent post shared by the actor. She shared a series of adorable pictures and videos in which she, along with Karan Singh Grover, seem to enjoy the ceremony. The fans of the actor too loved the amazing post and complimented the couple on their amazing chemistry.

Bipasha Basu misses last years Sindoor Khela with Karan Singh Grover

Taking to Instagram, Bipasha Basu shared a video in the first post in which Karan Singh Grover can be seen trying to apply Sindoor on the forehead of Bipasha Basu. The couple exchange laughs throughout the gesture and has fun with it. The actor added a caption to the post mentioning that she is missing the memories from last year. She also remarked that it was this day last year when the events of the past took place during the Durga Puja.

Fans called the couple gorgeous and praised them in the comments section. Further on, in the second post, Bipasha Basu can be seen posing with her friends. The actor donned the traditional white and red saree along with some elegant accessories like bangles and earrings.

The entire group posed alongside each other in the series of posts that appeared later on. Fans were in admiration for the post and commented on how adorable Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover looked in most of the pictures. The actor also shared highlights from the Pooja that year which too fans to a trip down memory lane when things were normal outside.

On the work front, Bipasha Basu was last seen in the series Dangerous. She alongside her husband Karan Singh Grover featured in the crime-based web series which received mixed responses from the audiences. The fans of Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have loved their chemistry since they were seen together in this web series as well after a long break from films. Bipasha Basu will not be seen in any upcoming projects. However, Karan Singh Grover will be seen next in the Ankoosh Bhatt directed film Firrkie. The movie has been slated to release next year in August of 2021.

