Bipasha Basu Wishes Mother Mamta Basu On Her Birthday, Says 'Yours Bonnie Forever'

Actor Bipasha Basu has taken to Instagram to wish her mother, Mamta Basu a happy birthday. The actor shared a video on her Instagram accompanied by an adorable message. Her fans dropped wishes too. Take a look at the post.

Bipasha Basu’s Instagram Post

Bipasha Basu posted a video compilation of pictures for her mother from the various celebrations and times they have had together. In her caption, she expressed how her mother is beautiful in every way and inspires her. Her caption read – “Cheers to my Maâ¤ï¸ Happy Birthday Ma @mumu_basu â¤ï¸

You are just beautiful in every possible way. You inspire me each and everyday. I love you so much â¤ï¸Thank you Ma for being YOU ðŸ™â¤ï¸ Your Bonnie Forever ðŸ˜˜.”

Bipasha’s fans have left some adorable comments on the post too. Some of them wished her mother for her birthday while the others have left emojis. Have a look at the comments here.

Karan Singh Grover’s post for Bipasha Basu's mother

Karan also posted for his mother-in-law’s birthday on his Instagram. He uploaded a cute picture of the two where Mumu Basu hugged him and along with it wrote a loving caption. His caption read – “Wish you a very very very happy birthday MA @mumu_basu. May you always shine as bright as the sun and may you continue to become more and more beautiful and younger with every passing year!!! Love you so much!â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸”

Bipasha on the work-front

Bipasha was last seen in the crime thriller web-series Dangerous on MXPlayer alongside Karan Singh Grover. The duo starred in the titular roles of Aditya Dhanraj and Neha Singh, while they also made their OTT debut with this series. The plot revolved around a businessman, portrayed by Karan Singh, whose wife is missing, the investigation for the case begins after which he discovers that the lead officer on his wife’s case is his ex-girlfriend Neha Singh.

Dangerous was directed by Bhushan Patel, whereas Vikram Bhatt and Mika Singh produced it. The cast also includes Sonali Raut as Dia Dhanraj; Natasha Suri as Gauri; Suyyash Rai as Vishal Vashisht; and Nitin Arora as Jaggu in supporting roles. This is the second time Karan and Bipasha are sharing screen space after their 2015 flick Alone.

