Bipasha Basu Enjoys Oceans With Karan Singh Grover; Says 'where The Water Meets The Sky'

On February 22, 2021, Bipasha Basu took to her official Instagram handle and shared a picture featuring herself and her hubby, Karan Singh Grover. In the picture, the couple can be seen posing together amid the ocean. She can be seen relaxing in Karan’s arms while also enjoying the serene beauty of Maldives island. They recently jetted off to the Maldives to ring in Karan’s 39th birthday on February 23, 2021. The couple was also accompanied by Karan’s best friend, Ayaz Khan and his wife, Jannat Khan.

Bipasha Basu celebrates hubby Karan Singh Grover's birthday in the Maldives

Bipasha Basu donned a black loose top and a striped black and white bra. Her hubby, Karan can be seen wearing a black tank top and an orange coloured short pants. Bipasha flaunted her bright smile and went makeup-less. She simply added a piece of a diamond ring to accessorise her look, with her hair tied in a bun. As for her caption, she wrote, “Where the water meets the sky ‘#youandi’, ‘#monkeylove’” with a heart-eyed face emoticon.

As soon as Bipasha Basu’s photos were up on the internet, many of the couple’s fans and followers were also quick to drop lovely comments. A fan commented, “Hottest couple” with fire emojis. Another one wrote, “You guys are our horizon” with a pair of red hearts. A user complimented them and wrote, “Beautiful pic”. Another user wrote, “when the gorgeousness meets cuteness ‘monkeylove’” with a heart-eyed face emoticon.

Bipasha Basu is an avid Instagram user as she is constantly sharing snippets from her Maldives vacay. Wishing him on his birthday on February 23, 2021, Bipasha shared an adorable picture of herself and Karan. The couple can be seen twinning together in white-coloured outfits. Bipasha wore a pink inner top paired with a white shrug, while Karan sported a white tee with a white shirt. The couple flaunted their bright smile while posing for the camera. Bipasha captioned the picture as, “My 2nd most favourite day of the year is here…. @iamksgofficial birthday. I love you” with a red heart. Many of their fans dropped red hearts and fire emoticons. Several of them dropped their wishes for the 39-year-old actor.

A peek into Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's photos

