Bipasha Basu's Sun-kissed Bikini Pic Is All About Self-love; See Here

Bipasha Basu took to her Instagram account to promote self-love once again; she wore a colourful swimsuit and captioned it with the hashtag 'Love Yourself'. Fans are swooning over the pictures of the Alone actor.

Also Read | Bipasha Basu Is 'counting Every Second' As She Misses Hubby Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha Basu Singh Grover posted multiple posts of her dressed in a swimsuit by designer Masaba Gupta. Bipasha's sunkissed picture features her with natural makeup and bright yellow nails. The swimsuit is predominantly pink with light brown splotches, white flower prints and the patterns of a brown shell of a turtle. Bipasha is also sporting a coverup over her swimsuit with the same pattern and a pair of oversized sunglasses.

According to her caption, Bipasha's picture is clicked in the Maldives and is styled by celebrity stylist Esha Amin. Fans are swooning over the actor's fit body. Many fans called her gorgeous and beautiful. The comment section of her post is full of hearts and fire emojis. Bipasha also posted a picture with her husband Karan Singh Grover in the Maldives.

Also Read | Bipasha Basu Showers 'love' On Sister And Brother-in-law's Anniversary: 'Forever And Ever'

Sneak a peek into Bipasha Basu's Instagram

Bipasha Basu's photos on her Instagram handle show the actor's love for her family and friends, especially for her husband Karan Singh Grover. On February 10, 2021, she posted a teaser for Grover's newest release Qubool Hai 2.0. She also posted a carousel of photos on Valentine's Day with him, where the two wore white outfits and clicked selfies together.

Also Read | Bipasha Basu Sends Best Wishes To Karan Singh Grover For 'Qubool Hai 2' Ahead Of Premiere

On her birthday, Bipasha shared her sister Vijayeta Basu's wishes for her. In the video, Vijayeta can be seen grooving to a funky tune while spelling her older sister's name with compliments. Bipasha called her younger sister a bundle of talent in the caption.

In other news, Bipasha is currently working on her brand 'The Label Life' with partners Malaika Arora Khan and Sussanne Khan. The trio has collaborated with coffee giant Starbucks to create and promote their mugs. The mugs designed in Art Deco style with starbursts have 'Here's to Joy' imprinted in the inner rim. The collaboration marks 'The Label Life's first-ever collaboration with a company.

Also Read | Bipasha Basu Enjoys A Scenic Walk In Beautiful Weather With 'Garam Chai', See Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.