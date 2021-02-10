Qubool Hai 2.0 Teaser Has Fans Excited, Karan Singh Grover & Surbhi Jyoti Trend On Twitter

Qubool Hai was one of the popular shows that starred Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover. The show revolved around the romantic love story of Asad and Zoya which were played by Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover. Fans loved the main lead and are excited to see them again. Recently, a new teaser of Qubool Hai 2.0 was shared. Fans loved the new teaser and started trending Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti on Twitter.

Also Read | Ekta Kapoor Visits Anita Hassanandani In Hospital: 'Welcome To The Mummy Daddy Club'

Also Read | Avika Gor Dances To 'Soorarai Pottru' Song; Fans And Friends Cheer For Her

Fan reactions on Qubool Hai 2.0 teaser

ZEE5 recently shared the brand new teaser of Qubool Hai 2.0. The teaser is less than a minute clip where some glimpses of Asad and Zoya are shown. Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover are all set to reprise their roles as Qubool Hai 2.0 cast. Within a few hours, the teaser has garnered over 33 thousand views and more than 500 comments. Check out the Qubool Hai 2.0 teaser below:

Also Read | Milind Soman's New Instagram Post Poses Important Question On Fitness To Followers

Fans are excited to see Karan Singh Grover back on the screen. A lot of fans loved the music and cinematography of the teaser and are eagerly waiting for the show to release. A lot of fans were amazed by the beautiful looks of Surbhi Jyoti, and therefore began the trend of Qubool Hai 2.0 on Twitter. Many addressed the fact that the show is returning after so many years. Check out the reaction of some fans on YouTube and Twitter from the picture below:

The first instalment of Qubool Hai was a huge hit. The series was even nominated for several Indian Television Academy Awards. It even won the Best Serial Award. Karan Singh Grover even won the TV Personality of the Year Award at the Indian Telly Awards. Surbhi Jyoti won Gold Best Debut In A Lead Role at Zee Golf Awards. Qubool Hai consisted of 856 episodes and was divided into four seasons. Qubool Hai 2.0 is all set to premiere on ZEE on March 12, 2021.

Image Credits: Screengrab from the teaser of Qubool Hai 2.0

Also Read | Smriti Irani Wishes Anita Hassanandani And Rohit Reddy As They Welcome Baby Boy

Also Read | 'Kundali Bhagya' Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar Gets All Suited-up, Fans Call Him 'dapper'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.