Bipasha Basu Extends Gratitude For 'thoughtful & Loving Wishes' On Her 42nd Birthday

Bollywood superstar Bipasha Basu turned 42 years old on Jan 7, 2021. The actor recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a post thanking all her fans and followers for their 'thoughtful and loving wishes'. Bipasha Basu shared a lovely picture of her celebrating her 42nd birthday, treating fans with a sneak-peek into the celebrations. Take a look at Bipasha Basu's Instagram post.

Bipasha Basu's birthday

In the above embedded Instagram post, Bipasha Basu stunned in a bright yellow dress. She wore an ethnic dress and draped it with a similar designed dupatta. The actor shared three pictures of her, wherein she posed with beautiful flowers and balloons that came for her birthday.

Sharing the pictures on social media, Bipasha Basu penned a small note thanking everyone for the wishes. Check out Bipasha Basu's sweet note for her fans and followers.

Bipasha Basu's Instagram note:

Thank you universe🙏 Thank you all ...for such thoughtful and loving wishes on my birthday ❤️ So grateful to everyone 🙏

#blessed

Bipasha Basu's husband, Karan Singh Grover wished the former by penning a lengthy heartfelt note. On Bipasha Basu's birthday, Karan took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of the actor's throwback pictures. In the first picture, Basu looks stunning in her pink and green ethnic outfit, while in the last two, Bipasha posed in a short black dress. As seen in the caption, Karan Singh Grover wrote:

Even though being a goddess truly means that you are eternal and infinite in every way....there are two aspects of you that supersede all else...your beauty and your undying, undeniable, unmatched power to love limitlessly and unconditionally. You my goddess are the epitome of all that is unconditional love. This day was, is and always will be the most precious day of every year.

Wish you a very very very happy birthday my babygirl! @bipashabasu

Thank you for being born and lighting up the lives of all you have touched. Thank you for making me the luckiest guy in the whole wide multiverse! #monkeylove #itsmonkeysbirthday #monkeyprincess #goddess

