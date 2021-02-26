Bipasha Basu Extends Wedding Anniversary Wishes To 'puppy' Sister Vijayeta

Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu, on Friday, took to her social media handle to share a picture of younger sister Vijayeta and her husband Karan Talreja and extend anniversary wishes to the duo. Interestingly, Basu picked the photo from the wedding album of the duo as Vijayeta and Karan can be seen decked up as the bride and the groom. The caption of Bipasha's picture-post read, "Happy Anniversary Puppies Stay crazy and happy together forever / Love you and miss you both", along with confetti, red-heart and hugging-face emoticons.

Bipasha extends anniversary wishes to Vijayeta

READ | Bipasha Basu's Sun-kissed Bikini Pic Is All About Self-love; See Here

Bipasha Basu's sister tied the knot with her longtime beau Karan Talreja, in 2019. Vijayeta Basu and Karan Talreja had a court marriage first. Later, the duo took the marriage vows in a traditional Bengali wedding.

A peek into Bipasha Basu's Instagram

Going by the media feed of the 42-year-old actor, she is an avid social media user. Her timeline is flooded with numerous photos, featuring husband Karan Singh Grover. Apart from giving a peek into her quality time with Karan, Bipasha often virtually showers love to her family members and friends. A few weeks back, the Alone actor had shared a picture-post for her best friend. Meanwhile, two days before her friend's birthday, Bipasha wrote wedding anniversary wishes for her elder sister Soni.

READ | Bipasha Basu Shares Clips From Maldives Vacation, Enjoys Pool Time

In January, the Jodi Breakers actor had a low-key birthday celebration. "Last year has been tough for the whole world and we were no exception to it.It’s been tough but when you have true love of family , friends and blessed with millions of people who love you selflessly ... all you can do is bow your head down in gratitude and be brave to face anything with this power of love", read an excerpt from her video-post.

READ | Bipasha Basu Tries To 'patao' Karan Singh Grover To Share His Breakfast In Sweet Video

On the professional front, the Raaz actor has not announced any of her upcoming projects. She was last seen in a web-series, titled Dangerous. She shared the screen space with Karan for the MX Original series.

READ | Bipasha Basu Showers 'love' On Sister And Brother-in-law's Anniversary: 'Forever And Ever'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.