Parineeti Chopra Opens Up About 'The Girl On The Train', Says 'It Changed My DNA'

Recently, in an interview with a leading entertainment magazine, Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra talked about her upcoming mystery-thriller, The Girl on The Train. While sharing her experience, she also revealed the learnings from the shoot of the film. She also spilled the beans on her bond with director Ribhu Dasgupta.

READ | Parineeti Chopra's Videos Where She Has Flaunted Her Eternal Love For Singing

Interestingly, Parineeti Chopra said that she learned who she is as an actor eight months ago while doing the first shot for The Girl On The Train. She further added that earlier she used to sign films without thinking and realising where she wanted it to go. Saying there was 'no planning' as such, she added that it was a failure on her part. She stated that the day before starting the shoot for The Girl on The Train she was a different person. She also mentioned that for two months she forgot her family, friends and barely called anyone. She concluded saying that this film changed her DNA.

READ | Parineeti Chopra Yet To Share Screen Space With These Popular Actors

As the conversation moved further, the Golmaal Again actor opened up about her equation with the director of the upcoming mystery-thriller, Ribhu Dasgupta. The report quoted her saying that Ribhu had a very no-nonsense attitude and inadvertently became a teacher to her on the set. Calling herself an 'academic person', Parineeti said that she is used to the student-teacher relationship. She also referred Ribhu as her teacher and mentor, in the chat. She also revealed that she was only focused on the film and has not wasted a single minute.

READ | Parineeti Chopra Or Kriti Sanon: Who Styled The Black Bandhgala Outfit Better?

Parineeti Chopra's movies

Talking about the professional front, the 31-year-old actor will be next seen in the Hindi remake of The Girl On The Train, which will also feature Aditi Rao Hydari. Reportedly, the Hindi remake of The Girl On The Train is yet to be titled. The film will narrate the story of a woman who witnesses a murder and embarks on a mission to solve the mystery.

READ | Sonakshi Sinha Or Parineeti Chopra: Who Wore The White Suit Better?

Along with this, she will mark her third collaboration with Arjun Kapoor for an action-romance flick, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The Dibakar Banerjee directorial was originally slated to take a 2018 release and later pushed to 2019. The makers announced on March 3 that the film was ready for release. But now, because of the lockdown induced by the outbreak of Coronavirus, the makers have pushed the release date.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.