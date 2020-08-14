Bipasha Basu On Being Labelled As Skinny, Fat & Dusky: 'I Looked At That As Stupidity'

In a recent interview with PTI, Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu said that 'a lot of things' were told to her throughout her career but she never paid attention to them. She shared, "I was told that 'actresses can't be sexy', that they can't be dusky, models can't act. At first, I was told 'you can't be so skinny.' Then when I put on weight, it was ''you can't be so fat.' I went through all of that. It was quite entertaining for me. It wasn't frustrating but I thought the tags were stupid."

Bipasha Basu on criticisms

As the conversation moved ahead, Bipasha added, "I looked at that as stupidity. I laughed at these things". Bipasha further elaborated and said that the dusky tag that came her way was extremely 'ridiculous' and then it gave way to rumours that she had undergone skin lightening treatment. Sharing her piece of mind, Bipasha asserted "We are a country full of brown people, so I thought it was ridiculous to call me that. Then suddenly dusky became sexy and I was made an exception, despite everyone in our country being the same colour. But I stuck to my principles."

The 41-year-old actor added, "I didn't endorse any skin whitening products. But I have heard people talking about me that I've done skin lightening. So negativity exists, no matter what you do. I've learnt to my life on my own terms, that's how I am."

In her further conversation, the actor talked about her upcoming web-series Dangerous, which will also star actor-husband Karan Singh Grover. The duo got married in 2016, after falling in love on the sets of their 2015's release Alone, which was also the last project of Bipasha. Talking about her comeback after five years, the actor said that being away from the screen didn't bother her as she was enjoying the new phase of her life, where acting wasn't her top priority.

"I am not so obsessive (to see myself on screen). I give a lot of importance to my work, but I don't think it defines the person I am to me. I am not an obsessive person, I don't need constant focus on me. To get constant adulation, be on set, polls, surveys. It's exhausting, getting a tick every time- from fashion polls, audiences, how many will you please? This wasn't a break for me. It was a part of my life which I enjoyed a lot," she said.

Sharing her future plans, Bipasha shared that she now wants to focus on acting and is already scouting scripts with her team."I feel like I should act. It has come to me naturally, not that lockdown triggered something. I am pretty much keen to start working by November-December, by the time we figure out a project, however long it takes."

