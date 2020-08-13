Karan Singh Grover Is In Search Of His Wife In This New 'Dangerous' Video

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are all set to reunite for MX Exclusive’s Dangerous. Recently, Bipasha Basu shared all about the character of Karan Singh Grover as Aditya Dhanraj. Take a look at Karan Singh Grover's character, who goes searching for his missing wife in a new Dangerous video.

Karan Singh Grover as Aditya Dhanraj

Real-life couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover will be seen together on-screen yet again, after a long time for Vikram Bhatt and Mika Singh’s web project, Dangerous. Ever since the first look of the web-project has been revealed, fans are eagerly waiting to watch the two actors together yet again in an exhilarating thriller. Recently, on August 13, 2020, Bipasha Basu took to her official Instagram handle to reveal all about Karan Singh Grover’s character as Aditya Dhanraj who is in search of his missing wife. She captioned the video, “A millionaire looking for his missing wife, but will this search also unleash his #Dangerous side? Find out on @mxplayer tomorrow”.

In the video, Karan Singh Grover’s character, Aditya Dhanraj is seen getting a call from a person who informs him that his wife has been kidnapped. The kidnapper openly challenges Aditya and asks him to also inform the police. The video depicts how desperate Aditya Dhanraj gets in order to get his wife back home safely, and is even ready to pay any amount for that. But, as the video moves forward, it is visible that the police eventually start to doubt Aditya Dhanraj himself for the kidnapping of his wife and faking the whole thing for the sake of money. Bipasha Basu’s character, Neha leads the investigation team. Fans are eagerly waiting for this twisted tale to be released.

About 'Dangerous'

Dangerous is directed by Bhushan Patel and narrates the story of exposed love and deep-hidden secrets The plot revolves around the life of a very young entrepreneur, Aditya Dhanraj, whose character is played by Karan Singh Grover. The story depicts how his life changes when his wife, Dia is kidnapped and his ex-lover Neha, whose character will be played by Bipasha Basu, is given the responsibility to solve the case of Neha’s kidnapping. Dangerous will be releasing on August 14, 2020, on MX Player.

