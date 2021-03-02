Bipasha Basu Gives Sneak-peek Into Karan's Sunbath In Maldives, Asks 'Are You Burning?'

Bollywood’s couple Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu are currently holidaying in the Maldives. The duo has been sharing many glimpses from their vacation. On Monday night, Bipasha gave a sneak-peek into how Karan was enjoying a sunbath. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor was basking in the heat.

Soon, his wife asked, “Are you burning monkey?”. Karan flaunted his chiselled physique and sported a pair of blue shorts. Sharing the same on Instagram, Bipasha Basu wrote, “Monkey on fire” followed by a laughing emoji. The duo jetted off to the destination to ring in Karan Singh Grover’s 39th birthday.

Karan enjoys sunbath in the Maldives

Also Read | Qubool Hai 2.0 Trailer Released, Zoya And Asad's Love Story To Be Tested By Fate Again

Right from enjoying the floating breakfast, to cycling, the duo has done it all in the Maldives. Bipasha pulled off different outfits that received compliments from fans. For the first day, she carried an abstract printed bikini, whereas, for the next day, she wore a black Kaftan. On Karan Singh Grover's birthday, she took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note for him. Bipasha wrote that February 23 is her "2nd most favourite day of the year". She went on to wish Karan a very happy birthday and wrote that she loves him. Not only Karan but Bipasha also enjoyed her sunbath in a yellow monokini. She completed her look with flashy sunglasses.

Also Read | Bipasha Basu Wishes Husband Karan On His Birthday, Says It's Her '2nd Most Favourite Day'

It was on January 7 when Karan penned a lengthy note for his wife on the occasion of her birthday. He wrote, "Thank you for being born and lighting up the lives of all you have touched. Thank you for making me the luckiest guy in the whole wide multiverse!". He added that this day was, is, and always will be the most precious day of every year. "Your beauty and your undying, undeniable, unmatched power to love limitlessly and unconditionally. You, my goddess, are the epitome of all that is unconditional love," he remarked.

Also Read | 'Kuch Toh Hai' Written Update: Rehaan Gets Weird Feels, Mohit Expresses His Love For Priya

On the work front, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover last teamed up for a web series titled Dangerous. Produced by Vikram Bhatt, Suyyash Rai, Sonali Raut, Natasha Suri and Nitin Arora, play pivotal roles in the show. Karan's upcoming outing, Qubool Hai 2.0 is set to release on March 12. The trailer of the same garnered massive love from fans.

Also Read | Chadwick Boseman Wins Best Actor At Golden Globes, Teary Fans Say 'Will Never Forget King'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.