Qubool Hai 2.0 Trailer Released, Zoya And Asad's Love Story To Be Tested By Fate Again

The much-awaited sequel of the popular romantic drama television show Qubool Hai is going to start streaming soon on Zee 5, from March 12, 2021. The original lead pair of the series, Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti will be seen once again as their characters Asad and Zoya respectively. The Qubool Hai 2.0 trailer released today and has piqued the audiences' curiosity once again about the romantic drama series.

Qubool Hai 2.0 trailer

Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti starrer Qubool Hai was one of the most popular serials on television and much to the surprise of its ardent fans, the show is coming back with its second installment. The trailer of the series was shared today by the lead pair on their official Instagram handles. The captivating video starts with a montage of Zoya getting dressed up for her wedding followed by a clip of Mandira Bedi's character saying that from now on, she would keep an eye on Zoya Farooqui, Surbhi Jyoti's character in the series.

The next clip includes a few scenes of Zoya and Asad meeting each other over and over again and the dialogue in the background says that what happens once is chance, twice is a coincidence, and thrice is fate. The dialogue is in reference to the two leads bumping into each other at several locations, including the first time being when Zoya ran away from her wedding. A while into the video, another angle to Asad Ahmad Khan's story is introduced, where he is shown accepting a mission to ensure his nation, India's safety. The problem arises when it is revealed that Zoya belongs to Pakistan, while there is tension brewing between the two nations already, specifically between Asad and Zoya's father. By the end of the video, Zoya is left torn between choosing Asad or going to her family, who claims that it was Asad who killed her father.

The 2-minute long video is an amalgamation of love, war, and an ordeal to protect the nation from enemy forces. The lead characters are faced with difficult choices, which will pave the storyline for the upcoming series. Surbhi's caption for the trailer read, "Fate is about to test Asad and Zoya's #EternalLove again. Tune in on March 12 to watch #QuboolHai 2.0 @zee5premium!"

Image Credits: Surbhi Jyoti Official Instagram Account

