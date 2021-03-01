Chadwick Boseman Wins Best Actor At Golden Globes, Teary Fans Say 'Will Never Forget King'

On February 28, late actor Chadwick Boseman won a posthumous award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama at the 78th annual Golden Globes Awards 2021 event. He won the award for his performance in George C. Wolfe's Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. His wife, Simone Boseman, broke down while accepting the prestigious award.

A snippet of the same went viral on Twitter and '#Chadwick' has been trending on the micro-blogging platform ever since then. Fans got emotional as they recalled the late actor's work. His name was alongside nominees like Gary Oldman for Mank, Anthony Hopkins for The Father, Tahar Rahim for The Mauritanian, and Riz Ahmed for Sound of Metal.

Fans get emotional as Chadwick bags an award

Congratulations to Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) - Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (@MaRaineyFilm). - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/aVUlR7IyHq — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

As soon as Chadwick's award-winning news was up on the internet, fans paid emotional tributes to the actor. "Prayers for Chadwick Boseman‘s wife Simone and his family, we will never forget our King," read a user's tweet. Another fan penned, "Rest in paradise King T'challa! We love you, Chadwick Boseman."

A bunch of his fans flooded the social media platform with stills from his movies and penned sweet notes about his work. "Mrs Boseman is the epitome of courage, grace, dignity and humility, just as her husband was. I don’t even know how she even made it all the way through that speech. We miss you deeply Chadwick!," read another tweet.

Well deserved for this incredible man! He should've been alive to accept it! Rest in love Chadwick! We will forever miss you! ❤️ — Charmaine Williams (@Charmai12474016) March 1, 2021

Prayers for #chadwickboseman ‘s wife Simone and his family... we will never forget our King #GoldenGlobes — Loni Love (@LoniLove) March 1, 2021

A once in a lifetime talent that we were all lucky to be alive to appreciate. We still misss you ,Chadwick Boseman, but I'm glad to see you're still getting awards and recognition. #GoldenGlobes #ripchadwickboseman — Suneater#AnxiousHero (@AnxiPurpleCloud) March 1, 2021

Currently sobbing because of his wife’s speech. He must be looking down on her very proud pic.twitter.com/LYmKqokY6U — ayyyyy(itsalex) (@ayyyyy_itsalex) March 1, 2021

For Chadwick black panther we miss you wakanda forever 😢😢 pic.twitter.com/jU1J3Ew4Zl — Brandon Rodriguez (@BrandoRod97) March 1, 2021

The Black Panther actor's wife, Simone Ledward Boseman, accepted his Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama award and said, “He would thank God. He would thank his parents. He would thank his ancestors for their guidance and their sacrifices.” She burst into tears and added, “He would say something beautiful, something inspiring, something that would amplify that little voice inside of all of us that tells us you can, that tells you to keep going, that calls you back to what you are meant to be doing at this moment in history.”

So moving. #ChadwickBoseman was such a special talent. What a courageous beautiful acceptance speech. pic.twitter.com/pmP18fT5bN — Greg Grunberg 🚀🥁🎬 (@greggrunberg) March 1, 2021

It was on August 28, 2020, when the news of Chadwick Boseman's death sent shockwaves across the globe. Boseman passed away at the age of 43 after battling cancer for four years. A day after his untimely demise, his family issued a statement on his social media.

It read, “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

