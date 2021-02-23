Bipasha Basu Wishes Husband Karan On His Birthday, Says It's Her '2nd Most Favourite Day'

Bipasha Basu's husband, Karan Singh Grover, turned a year older on February 23. On this special day, she took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note for the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor. Bipasha wrote that this day is her "2nd most favourite day of the year". She went on to wish Karan a very happy birthday and wrote that she loves him. The duo is currently in the Maldives enjoying a holiday. Sophie Choudry and many others wished Karan on his birthday.

Bipasha's birthday wish for Karan

Also Read | Rangoli Chandel Shows Aksht's Home Designed By Kangana, Calls It 'gorgeous Transformation'

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have been sharing back-to-back glimpses of their holiday on Instagram. The former posted a picture in which the duo was relaxing on the hammock. She wrote in the caption, "Where the water meets the sky, You and I." Deanne Panday wished Karan on his birthday eve, whereas Yasmin Karachiwala dropped hearts. The duo is accompanied by Karan's friend, Ayaz Khan. The Dill Mill Gayye actor posted photos with Khan in which the duo flaunted their physique.

Also Read | Ankita Lokhande 'glows Differently' As She Stuns In Black Jumpsuit, Calls Herself 'happy'

On the occasion of Valentine's Day, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover surprised each other with a beautiful cake at home and remarked that it was the first year that they were together on this special day. Bipasha penned that Karan makes every day like Valentine’s Day for her and went on to thank him for the surprises, gifts, pampering, cuddles, hugs, kisses, foot massages, happiness, laughter, joy and zillions of more things and feelings. Karan reposted the same video and thanked his wife for being his.

Also Read | When Pearl V Puri Fulfilled His Fans' Request And Called It 'something He Loves'; Watch

On the work front, the duo teamed up for a web series titled Dangerous which released in 2020. The show revolves around Aditya Dhanraj (Karan Singh Grover), whose life changes after his wife gets kidnapped. To solve this case, Aditya's former lover Neha Singh (Bipasha Basu) digs deeper with the investigation. Suyyash Rai, Sonali Raut, Natasha Suri and Nitin Arora, play pivotal roles in Dangerous, produced by Vikram Bhatt and Mika Singh. Karan is now awaiting the release of his upcoming show, Qubool Hai 2.0 which is all set to release on ZEE5 on March 12, 2021.

Also Read | Did You Know Drew Barrymore & Gwyneth Paltrow Have The Same Godfather?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.