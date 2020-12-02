Bipasha Basu Looks Forward To Use Her 'newfound' Strength As The Year Ends

On December 1, 2020, Bipasha Basu Grover took to her Instagram handle and shared several beautiful selfie images. In the caption, she informed her fans that she is looking forward to using the 'newfound strength' this year has given. In the post, she also tagged her hubby Karan Singh Grover. Many of her fans drooled over the beauty and poured love in the comments.

Bipasha Basu looking forward to 'use newfound strength'

In the picture, Bipasha looked beautiful as she enjoyed the sunlight and flaunted a faded smile. She is seen wearing black and white checked shirt and the actor opted for minimal make-up and matte pink lipstick. Her hair is styled straight which she kept loose.

Fans complimented her beauty and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons. A user commented, “Your natural beauty. You are all beautiful” while another one wrote, “Beautiful post mam” with heart eye face emoticons and shining red hearts. A fan commented, “December, being the last month of the year cannot help but make us think what is to come @bipashabasu dear Bipasha mam”. Moreover, another fan wrote, “You are so pretty” in the comments.

Bipasha Basu Grover has been focusing on her personal life and mental health amid the on-going pandemic. In her another recent post, Bipasha shared a video clip of herself speaking about the importance of universal love. She captioned the video as, “Universal Love. It’s not just the thought of the day… it’s the thought that should be in all our minds everyday” with a praying hands emoticon.

In the video, Bipasha flaunted her natural beauty as she wore no make-up. Many fans complimented her on thoughts and insights. Wellness coach and author Deanne Pandey too encouraged the actor to read her book in the comments. A user wrote, “Love is life” while many others dropped red hearts.

In another post, Bipasha shared a short video of enjoying a scenic walk with a cup of hot tea in her hands. She is seen enjoying a stroll in nature with ‘garam chai’. She captioned the video, “Scenic Walks… Beautiful weather… Beautiful flowers plus Garam Chai”. Actor Aftab Shivdasani commented, “Nothing as therapeutic as nature” with sun, tree, leaf emoticons. Dia Mirza too dropped red hearts in the comments.

