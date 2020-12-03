Bipasha Basu Is 'counting Days' As She Is Missing Her Best Friend; Find Out Who It Is

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are one of the cutest Bollywood couples. The two never shy away from social media to express their love. Actor Bipasha Basu recently took to her Instagram handle and posted pictures with her husband Karan Singh Grover to say that she missing him. While these actors have a busy schedule and are mostly away for shoots they hardly get time to spend together. See Bipasha's post here.

READ MORE: Bipasha Basu Celebrates Karwa Chauth With 'her Heart' Karan; Calls Herself 'truly Blessed'

Bipasha Basu's Instagram post dedicated to her love, Karan Singh Grover

Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu recently took to her Instagram handle and posted a couple of selfies with her husband Karan Singh Grover. She is currently away from her husband and is missing his company and to express this she posted on her Instagram. In these pictures, Bipasha was seen wearing a yellow fur jacket while Karan Singh Grover was wearing a black colour jacket. The two posed smiling at the camera wearing trendy sunglasses.

The Race actor mentioned that Karan Sign Grover is her best friend and partner in everything and not just her husband and she is counting days as to when her significant other will land back in Mumbai to be with her. Bipasha also used the hashtag Monkey Love. Monkey Love is like the self-claimed title the couple have given themselves. Bipasha and Karan both use #monkeylove in most of their couple photos and also have an Instagram Highlight dedicated for their hashtag. See Bipasha's post here.

READ MORE: Karan Singh Grover And Surbhi Jyoti To Reprise Their Roles In 'Qubool Hai 2.0'

READ MORE: Bipasha Basu Enjoys A Scenic Walk In Beautiful Weather With 'Garam Chai', See Here

According to Tellychakkkar, actor Karan Singh Grover is currently in Serbia. KSG and Surbhi Jyoti's hit show Qubool Hai will be getting a reboot and the news everywhere. The shoot for the show has already begun and most of the extended cast of the show has flown to Serbia to shoot for Qubool Hai 2.0. Qubool Hai 2.0 will be released as a web series on Zee5 and is expected to air in 2021.

As for Bipasha Basu missing her best friend and husband, this isn't the first time she posted about missing Karan Singh Grover. Last year when Karan was in Switzerland shooting for Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Bipasha had posted a collage of the two on her Insta Handle on June 26, 2019. She wrote in her caption how she missed Karan already and asked for him to come back. Bipasha used their signature hashtag in this post as well and well more a year later nothing has changed even now. See her post here.

READ MORE: Lillete Dubey Joins The Cast Of 'Qubool Hai 2.0' As 'Nilofer' For A 10-episodes Series

READ MORE: Shivin Narang Celebrates 1 Year Of 'Beyhadh 2', Says 'I've Fallen In Love With Rudra'

IMAGE CREDITS: @bipashabasu IG

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.