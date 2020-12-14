Bipasha Basu's Enjoys A Day With Family, Shares Unseen Family Pictures; Check Them Out

Bipasha Basu has amassed a huge fan following because of her performances in films. She is also quite active on Instagram as she keeps her fans and followers updated of her whereabouts. Recently, she took to Instagram to share a string of pictures enjoying with her family. Scroll to see the pictures.

Also read | Sonakshi Sinha Shares Gorgeous Picture, Shows New Way Of Battling Monday Blues

Also read | Thalapathy Vijay's 'Master' Is Most Tweeted Movie Of 2020; Check Full List

Bipasha Basu’s fun day with family

Actor Bipasha Basu took to Instagram to share a string of pictures of her enjoying with her family. In the pictures, her father Hirak Basu, mother Mamata Basu and sister Vijayeta Basu are seen having fun. She appears to be sitting in the balcony of her house and is posing with all of her family members. See all of Bipasha Basu's unseen family pics below:

Bipasha is seen wearing a black and peach hoodie with sunglasses and has also painted her nails in the neon yellow shade in the pictures while her sister is wearing a funky pink tee shirt. Her father is dressed in a white shirt and beige jacket. Bipasha’s mother is wearing a checkered shirt in the pictures. In one of the pictures, Bipasha is seen posing lovingly as she stands behind her father.

Image courtesy- @bipashabasu Instagram

The family appeared to be having a good time as Bipasha captioned the post as ‘Famjam’. She also said in the caption that she missed husband Karan Singh Grover whom she has endearingly called ‘monkey’. In her Instagram stories, Basu revealed that Grover was in Serbia and the couple connected via video chat.

Bipasha post garnered a lot of love from her fans and followers as well. There were over 29K likes on the post and fans had commented as well to express their admiration. See their reactions here:

Bipasha Basu has starred in some of the major blockbuster movies so far. Her debut movie Ajnabee earned her a lot of appreciation from critics and audiences alike. Some of her popular movies are Raaz, Chor Machaaye Shor, Jism, No Entry and Bachna Ae Haseeno. She also made her digital debut with the web series titled Dangerous which released on MX Player.

The actor also starred in a couple of music videos. Her song Tu is sung by Sonu Nigam. It has 10 million views on YouTube. She also featured in a music video titled Stolen. The song was sung by Jay Sean and has 2.2 million views on YouTube.

Also read | Fahadh Fazil's 'Malayankunju' Poster Revealed By Wife Nazriya Nazim, Check It Out

Also read | If You Loved Rana Daggubati In 'Dum Maaro Dum', Here're His Other Notable Hindi Movies

Image courtesy- @bipashabasu Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.