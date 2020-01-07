On Bipasha Basu's Birthday, Check Out Her Loved-up Posts With Hubby Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha Basu is a prominent face in the Indian film industry who has predominantly featured in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali and English films. The actor was appreciated widely for her role in Vikram Bhatt’s Raaz series. She has worked in some amazing films like Phir Hera Pheri, Race, Dhoom 2, and No Entry. She was last seen in the movie Alone in 2015. Bipasha Basu married Karan Singh Grover on April 30, 2016. The actor shares a great bond with her beau and often shares adorable pictures with him. On the occasion of Bipasha Basu's birthday, here are some of the adorable images of the couple.

That 'You are all mine' kinda hug

Bipasha Basu recently posted the below image where the duo is seen enjoying a vacation. In the picture, Karan wrapped up Bipasha in his arms affectionately while they posed for a picture. In the caption, Bipasha expressed her love for her husband by writing beautiful words for him. She said she loves him not only for who he is but for the fact how she is when she is with him.

The duo's 'All I need is you' moment

Bipasha shared a cute picture of the couple kissing each other and having an affectionate moment. In the caption, Bipasha wrote beautiful words for Karan. She captioned the image saying, "All she needs is him forever".

Vacation done right

Currently, Bipasha Basu is on a birthday vacation with her husband, Karan Singh Grover. The actor is frequently sharing pictures updating her fans about all her daily activities and fun. In this picture, Bipasha and Karan made their fans go 'aww' all over again when they posed for a picture.

The 'all I want is you forever' look

In this picture, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are pulling off adorable ethnic looks. Bipasha donned a saree while Karan wore an ethnic suit. Both posed for a picture by looking at each other and giving an affectionate look.

Selfie game should always be strong

Bipasha Basu has often shared funny and adorable pictures of herself with her hubby. In these series of pictures, the duo took selfies while striking different, cute and funny poses. with each other.

