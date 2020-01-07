Bipasha Basu Gets A Birthday Wish From A Little Friend And It Brings Tears In Her Eyes

Bipasha Basu, who is a prominent face in the film industry, celebrates her birthday today. The 41-year-old actor rung in her birthday today in the Maldives with her husband Karan Singh Grover. The actor has been sharing several pictures and videos from her vacation on social media to keep her fans updated.

The actor has been receiving loads of birthday wishes from her co-stars and fans. But what made her day was an adorable video that made her cry. The video was created by actor Vivan Bhathena and his wife Nikhila Palat which had their cute little daughter Nivaya Palat Bhathena wishing Bipasha in her own sweet way. The video shows their baby reacting to a birthday song being sung by her parents for Bipasha Basu. Check out the video here.

Apart from the cute video, Kara Singh Grover also went on to wish his wife on social media as posted few videos on his Insta story of the midnight cake cutting session as Bipasha seems to be very happy, he also shared a post on Instagram and wrote a lovely message thanking Bipasha for everything that she has done for him. Check out the post here.

Bipasha Basu is enjoying her birthday with Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha Basu also shared a post with Karan Singh Grover as she is all happy with her hubby. The post from their vacation in the Maldives is proof that the two are having lots of fun and that is evident as they keep sharing multiple posts on Instagram. Check out some of their post here below.

