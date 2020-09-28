Bipasha Basu Shares An Adorable Post With Hubby Karan, Says She Is 'grateful' For Him

Actor Bipasha Basu has now taken to Instagram and shared an all glammed up picture with Husband Karan Singh Grover. She captioned it with an adorable message for him and some cute comments followed. Take a look at the picture and fans' reactions:

Bipasha uploaded a picture of herself and Karan Singh Grover. The two are posing as Bipasha look into the lens, while Grover looks at her and the two are dressed up in some glam clothes. The caption that she posted with the picture said - "Love makes everything easy â¤ï¸Soooo grateful for my love @iamksgofficial â¤ï¸ #monkeylove." Fans and friends filled the comment section with love as they adored the two.

The couple has been married for 4 years after they met and fell in love on the sets of Alone in 2015. The two often share pictures with each other. Bipasha shared a beautiful clip that had moments from their wedding as the two celebrated their 4th #MonkeyVersary on April 30, 2020.

The couple’s thriller web-show 'Dangerous'

Bipasha and Karan recently did a crime-thriller web series Dangerous on MX Player. The two made their OTT debut with this show as they starred in the titular roles of Aditya Dhanraj and Neha Singh. The show revolves around a businessman, played by Karan Singh Grover, whose wife has gone missing, and as the investigation of the case begins, he discovers that his ex-girlfriend, who is portrayed by Bipasha Basu, is going to lead the case.

Dangerous was helmed by Bhushan Patel and bankrolled by Mika Singh and Vikram Bhatt. The cast also sees Sonali Raut as Dia Dhanraj; Natasha Suri as Gauri; Suyyash Rai as Vishal Vashisht; and Nitin Arora as Jaggu in supporting roles. Karan and Bipasha’s chemistry on-screen and the show overall have received some great reviews since it started streaming from August 14, 2020 on the platform. This is the second time the husband and wife have collaborated since their movie Alone in 2015.

