Karan Singh Grover & Surbhi Jyoti To Star In 'Qubool Hai' Sequel? Read Details

Karan Singh Grover is a popular TV actor who is known for playing the lead roles in shows like Dill Mill Gayye as Dr Armaan Malik. After this, his popularity grew when he played Asad Ahmed Khan in Qubool Hai and recently seen as Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Surbhi Jyoti played the female lead in Qubool Hai called Zoya. Recently, a report by SpotboyE mentioned the duo to be reuniting for the Qubool Hai sequel now. See the full story.

Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti to reunite for a show?

Qubool Hai was a Zee TV popular show starring Surbhi Jyoti and KSG in the lead roles. Qubool Hai started airing in 2012 and the TV serial saw a successful run of four years till 2016 before it went off the air. According to the SpotboyE report, a Qubool Hai sequel is in the process with a new storyline. The digital sequel will have 10-12 episodes and the shooting for Qubool Hai sequel will start in October.

The show will now stream the sequel on the digital platform called Zee5 after 4 years from when the show was last aired. The reports also state that both KSG and Surbhi Jyoti will be reuniting for the sequel of the same show in which they starred together 4 years ago.

KSG had played the lead role in the romantic- drama TV serial, Qubool Hai, however, he was later replaced by Rakesh Bapat. The show also saw the characters Humaira Siddiqui Sheikh (played by Ketki Kadam), Ayaan Ahmed Khan (played by Rishabh Sinha/ Vikrant Massey) and Haider Sheikh (played by Mohit Sehgal), who played pivotal roles in the Zee TV serial.

Karan Singh Grover & Surbhi Jyoti upcoming TV shows

Surbhi Jyoti was last seen in Naagin as Bela in a guest role. She is currently filming for a movie titled Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai. While Karan Singh Grover who was last seen in Dangerous web series hasn't announced any new TV shows as of yet. Karan Singh Grover's Dangerous also saw his wife and Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu marking her digital debut with the streaming platform called MX Player. However, he has a movie named 3 Dev in the future, whose release date is yet to be announced.

Promo Image courtesy: Gul Khan Instagram

