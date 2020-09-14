Bipasha Basu Does Dharma Yoga Wheel To Relax Her 'stiff Back', Says 'listen To Your Body'

Bipasha Basu has been quite active on social media, often seen sharing fitness and workout videos. On September 13, Sunday morning, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of her doing the Dharma Yoga Wheel exercise posture. Sharing the video, Bipasha Basu wrote, "Stiff back needs some love". Take a look at Bipasha Basu's yoga pose.

Bipasha Basu does Dharma Yoga Wheel

While doing the Dharma Yoga Wheel, Bipasha Basu donned a gym co-ord outfit. The royal blue coloured sports bra was paired with blue tights that had a floral print design. In this fitness video, she added Johannes Bornlöf's classical song Beauty Lies in Me, featuring Jennifer Holm. In Bipasha Basu's Instagram caption, the actor explained that the Dharma Yoga Wheel was her rescue to relaxing her stiff back.

Bipasha Basu's caption read as

Dharma yoga wheel to my rescue today!!! Stiff back needs some loveâ¤ï¸

#loveyourself #loveyourbody #listentoyourbody #stretch

Fans call Bipasha 'inspiring'

Several fans and netizens have commented on Bipasha Basu's post. Celebs and influencers have also praised the actor. One of the users wrote, "Bipasha ma'am,i m your big fan,u r so much impressive to me and all..i love all your day to day work out posts and spiritual thoughts..and lovely quotes..ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜„ðŸ’•ðŸ’•", while another commented, "Wow love to try this, I’m sure your back must be thanking u". Another user added, "Mam you do work very hard to fit your body I'm inspired @bipashabasu dear Bipasha mam". Check out some more fans' reactions below.

On the work front

The actor recently made her comeback with a psychological crime thriller web series Dangerous. Bipasha was last seen in 2015's horror thriller Alone. The film also featured Karan Singh Grover. The web series Dangerous premiered on MX Player on August 14 and is currently streaming for free on the platform. This web series is about an entrepreneur, whose wife goes missing and apparently abducted. Dangerous also marks Bipasha Basu's digital debut. Apart from Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, it also features Sonali Raut, Suyyash Rai, Natasha Suri, and Nitin Arora in pivotal roles.

