Bipasha Basu Says 'the Struggle Is Real' As She Works Out To The Tunes Of 'Burn' Song

Bipasha Basu's love for fitness has been no secret to the world. The actress recently garnered a lot of compliments for her enviably fit body in MX Player's newly released web-series, Dangerous. Now, the fitness enthusiast has given fans a sneak-peek into her home workout diaries as she gushes, "The struggle is real".

Also Read | Bipasha Basu FAQs Answered: From The Meaning Of Her Name To Her Net Worth

Bipasha Basu says 'love yourself' as she performs push-ups

Deemed as one of the fittest female actors of Bollywood, Bipasha Basu has always propagated healthy living and the importance of working out with respect to keeping oneself healthy. She also quite often shares her workout regime with fans and other fitness junkies through social media. Earlier today, Bipasha gave fans an insight into her morning workout routine wherein she's seen performing push-ups. Sporting an all-black outfit comprising a sports bralette and yoga pants, the 41-year-old flaunted her athletic body with her hair tied in a bun.

In the first video which she shared on her Instagram Stories, the Alone actor captioned it writing, "The struggle is real. #Loveyourself", working out to the tunes of Ellie Goulding's chartbuster song Burn. In the second video shared by her, Basu made fun of herself as she wrote, "My lovely expressions while working out. Still #loveyourself".

Also Read | 'Dangerous' Pair Bipasha Basu & Karan Singh Grover's Combined Net Worth Will Amaze You

Check out her workout videos below:

Also Read | Bipasha Basu Wishes 'all The Best' To 'Dangerous' Team As The Series Starts Streaming

Meanwhile, Bipasha Basu made her highly-anticipated comeback as an actor after five years alongside husband Karan Singh Grover with MX Player's psychological crime thriller web-series titled Dangerous. The web-series premiered on the streamer on August 14 and marks Bipasha's debut in the digital space. She was last seen with her then-beau and now husband, Karan in Alone, which released in 2015. Now, after a span of five years, the lover birds are back on screen as they play ex-lovers in this Bhushan Patel directorial.

Although the crime thriller received a mixed response from the critics, it was widely lauded by the masses. Twitterati was also all-praise about the web-series, especially about its climax which left many shocked. Netizens also named Bipasha and Karan an 'on-screen power couple' after their performances as Neha and Aditya respectively in the web-show. Dangerous streams exclusively on the over-the-top streaming platform MX Player.

Honestly, @bipsluvurself @iamksgofficial you two should work together more! You guys are such power couple onscreen 🔥 Absolutely loved Aditya and Neha! Ugghh it hurts ❤️😭 #Dangerous — ً (@odriksgian) August 14, 2020

Watch the trailer of 'Dangerous' on YouTube below:

Also Read | Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover's 'Dangerous' Gets Positive Reviews From Twitterati

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.