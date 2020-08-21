Bipasha Basu Speaks About Women Uplifting Women With A Stunning Picture; See Post

Actor Bipasha Basu recently took to Instagram to share an empowering thought about successful women along with a stunning picture of herself. She shed some light on how women support other women in various ways while thanking the strong ladies in her life who always supported and uplifted her when it was needed the most. Her picture has been receiving a lot of love from the fans while they also agree with her thoughts on women empowerment.

Bipasha Basu on women empowerment

Actor Bipasha Basu recently took to social media to share a stunning picture of herself from her latest mini-series titled Dangerous. In the picture posted, she is seen seated on a high barstool at a formal party. She appears in a short black dress that has a deep neck and is made of velvet material.

The dress also has a backless pattern with proper spikes across the strap. She has a light yet radiant makeup on, which goes well with her look. In accessories, Bipasha Basu is wearing a golden bracelet while her hair has been left open with soft curls.

In the caption for the post, Bipasha Basu has put out her thoughts on successful women and what helps them in achieving their goals. She has mentioned that behind every successful woman, there is always a tribe of other successful women who have her back no matter what happens. She has also thanked these women in her life. Have a look at the heartfelt post from Bipasha Basu’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a number of people can be seen complementing how stunning Bipasha Basu looks. They have used various emoticons including hearts and flames to express themselves better. One of her fans has also mentioned how graceful she looks in the picture. Have a look at the comments on this post here.

On the work front, Bipasha Basu has lately been busy promoting her latest mini-series titled Dangerous. The plot of this show revolves around the case of a missing woman and the secrets that unfold with every development in the case. It also stars Bipasha Basu’s husband, Karan Singh Grover, in a pivotal role.

Image Courtesy: Bipasha Basu Instagram

