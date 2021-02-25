Bipasha Basu Poses In Yellow Swimsuit While Sunbathing In Maldives; See Pics

Bipasha Basu is currently holidaying in the Maldives with her husband, Karan Singh Grover. On February 23, Bipasha took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures of herself sunbathing in the Maldives wearing a yellow swimsuit as she flaunted her well-toned summer body. The actor wrote in the caption, "Face the Sun #sunshine #blessed #loveyourself".

Bipasha Basu poses in a yellow swimsuit in the Maldives

Bipasha Basu and her husband Karan Singh Grover are having the best time of their lives in the Maldives, where they are celebrating the latter's birthday. On Tuesday, Basu posted several pictures of her trip on Instagram wearing a stylish swimsuit and getting tanned in the Maldives spirit. Bipasha shared a picture with her husband on Instagram, mentioning that it is her "second most favourite day of the year".

She wrote, "My 2nd most favourite day of the year is here.. @iamksgofficial birthday. I love you". On Karan's birthday eve on Monday, Bipasha shared a picture-perfect moment from their vacation and wrote: "Where the water meets the sky. You and I." She accompanied the post with her signature hashtag "#monkeylove". Take a look at the pictures shared by her and some of her fans and followers reactions to her photos!

The actress also shared some happy solo shots of herself from her Maldives vacation. She wrote: "Love is in the air. #loveyourself." Take a look at the photos here:

More about Bipasha Basu and Karan Grover

Bipasha Basu and Karan Grover met during the shooting of the 2015 film Alone. The couple got married in April 2016 as per Bengali traditions. They later hosted a reception for their industry friends, which was attended by several Bollywood stars. They also recently co-starred in the web-series Dangerous. Bipasha is best known for her roles in films such as Dhoom 2, Dum Maaro Dum, Race, Omkara, Bachna Ae Haseen and Raaz, and many others. Karan Singh Grover is largely famous for his television roles in shows like Dill Mill Gayye, Qubool Hai, Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi and Dil Dosti Dance, to name a few. He starred as Mr Bajaj on Ekta Kapoor's TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, for a brief period.

