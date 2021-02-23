Nora Fatehi Says She Wants To 'make History In Bollywood' In 'real, Unfiltered' Interview

Canadian dancer, actor and model Nora Fatehi recently took to her Instagram handle to share a clip from her upcoming interview with ABtalks. In the clip, Nora can be seen talking with the interviewer and YouTuber Anas Bukhash about various topics in her personal life. The interview seemed personal and real as the actress mentioned how she wants to make history in Bollywood.

Nora also talked about how she often "butted heads with men" and how she couldn't take criticism at one point. Anas even asked the actress if she's ever been in love to which the actress seemed to remain silent. At some point during the interview, Nora could also be seen getting emotional. She shared the short clip with the caption, "Real, Raw and Unfiltered like never before.. full interview out at 10:30 pm time today on @abtalks youtube channel! Dont miss it.. [sic]

Take a look at Nora Fatehi's Instagram post below.

Fans react to Nora Fatehi's video

Nora Fatehi's videos often prompt many responses from her vast fan base on Instagram. Youtuber Anas Bukhash also responded to the post with a lovely comment praising Nora's candidness in the interview to which Nora also responded with a sweet thank you message. Many of Nora's fans also responded to the video expressing how they were looking forward to the actress' upcoming interview. Some of her fans expressed their excitement at getting to know their beloved icon. Take a look at some of the strong reactions that Nora Fatehi's video received, below.

Nora Fatehi on the work front

Nora Fatehi is an acclaimed dancer and has appeared in a number of songs in films. Nora Fatehi's movies in which she's performed a dance number include Mr.X, Rocky Handsome, Satyameva Jayate, Stree, Marjaavaan and many more. Nora Fatehi's movies are in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil languages.

Nora was last seen in the film Street Dancer 3D, in which she starred alongside Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, and had an acting role in the film as well. The actress and dancer is all set to appear in another acting role in the upcoming film, Bhuj: The Pride of India which is still in its filming phase. Nora will also appear in a special appearance in the upcoming film Satyameva Jayate 2. Her appearance will most likely be a dance number, as she performed one in the predecessor film Satyameva Jayate as well.

