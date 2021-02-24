Priyanka Chopra congratulates Robert Rodriguez on completing 57 days on Netflix Top 10

Actor Priyanka Chopra, who is busy shooting in London, went on Twitter and congratulated director Robert Rodriguez as his film We Can Be Heroes completed 57 days on Netflix's Top 10 list. Netflix has started rolling out the list of Top 10 films that will show its subscribers the 10 most-watched titles each day on the streaming platform. Rodriguez's film We Can Be Heroes is on the top 10 list for 57 days breaking the earlier record held by animated film, The Grinch. To express his excitement, Rodriguez went on Twitter & Instagram and shared this announcement with his fans.

It's official! #WeCanBeHeroes has had 57 consecutive days on the Top 10 Charts of @Netflix breaking the previous record of 56 days held by The Grinch. Read all about it below! https://t.co/MIFc7l7j3n — Robert Rodriguez (@Rodriguez) February 23, 2021

Eventually, after the announcement, Priyanka Chopra re-tweeted on Robert Rodriguez's tweet and wished him for completing 57 days on Netflix's Top 10 chart making it the most dominant film of the era. Priyanka even shared a story on her Instagram congratulating the director.

57 consecutive days on @netflix Top 10 Charts...making it the most dominant film of Netflix’s Top 10 era !! ðŸ¤© Well done @Rodriguez #WeCanBeHeroes ðŸ‘ðŸ½ https://t.co/PSK1SHOtpA — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 24, 2021

In the film We Can Be Heroes, Priyanka Chopra played the vital role of Ms. Granada, the leader of the Heroics Program. The film is about a team of young Superheroes who teams up against the alien invaders to save their kidnapped superhero parents and save the world. In this narrative, Priyanka Chopra is the leader of the team of young superheroes who eventually rescues their parents and save the world from alien domination.

Image Credits- Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram

Currently, Priyanka Chopra is busy shooting in London for her upcoming spy series, The Citadel, and promoting her newly launched memoir Unfinished which has been listed in The New York Times bestsellers list. Hollywood Director, Robert Rodriguez is currently working on Disney +, The Book of Boba Fett, and is in talks with Skydance Media to make the reboot version of his popular Spy Kids movie series.

