Emraan Hashmi Calls Bollywood 'fake', Opens Up On His Distance From The Glamour Industry

Emraan Hashmi, during an interview with Siddharth Kannan, on his talk show, said that the reality of the entertainment industry is the existence of fake people in it. The question surrounding the same was asked by Kannan himself, who revealed his own observation about Hashmi, who quietly disappears into his own world after each and every film. While asking for the reason behind the same, Kannan asked, "It is because you think that Bollywood is fake? Is it because do you feel that the people who are a part of the industry are all praises for you on your face while what they say about you behind your back is vastly different from the same? Responding to it, Hashmi, who will be next seen in Chehere, said that it is, in fact, the nature and the reality of the film business. During the interview, Emraan, while conversing with Siddharth Kannan, can be heard explicitly saying, "Aisa Toh Hai. (Translation: It is exactly like that) There's no two ways about it. That is the truth of our industry." The video can be found below.

Imran Hashmi on Bollywood

While explaining the relative distance that he maintains from the film world, he said that he does so in order to maintain his sanity and due to his belief that a person cannot be simply defined by what he does for a living. While elaborating on the same, the actor revealed that he would go back into his world and meet up with his friends who are not from the film world and take in the criticisms that come from them as well as his family members instead of people from the industry. This, as per him, provides Emraan Hashmi with a realistic opinion of his work.

The introduction of Emraan Hashmi in Bollywood was done by Mahesh Bhatt, who launched the former with the Mallika Sherawat-starrer Murder, a film that went on to inspire a film trilogy. Hashmi has, since then, gone on to star in films like Aawaarapan, Jannat, Shanghai Nights, and The Dirty Picture, to name a few. The list of Emraan Hashmi's movies also includes the likes of the Raaz Reboot, Why Cheat India, and Aashiq Banaaya Aapne, amongst several others.

What is Emraan Hashmi up to these days?

On the work front, Hashmi will be next seen in Mumbai Saga. The latest addition to the list of Emraan Hashmi's movies will see the actor pitted opposite the likes of John Abraham, Suneil Shetty, and Prateik Babbar, to name a few. As far as the plans regarding Mumbai Saga release date are concerned, the film will be made available for viewing on 19th March of this year. On the music video front, Emraan Hashmi's Lut Gaye has garnered approximately 60 million views on YouTube, as of this writing.

