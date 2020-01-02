Bipasha Basu's Most Famous Love Songs To Add To Your Playlist

Bipasha Basu is one of the finest actors in Bollywood today. Bipasha entered the industry with Abbas Alibhai Burmawalla and Mastan Alibhai Burmawalla’s Ajnabee (2001). Her first role as the leading lady in Raaz (2002), opposite Dino Morea, got her many awards, fame, and success, and the actor hasn’t looked back since. It has been nearly two decades that Bipasha has been in the industry and has time-and-again won hearts with her excellent performances and proved her worth. Along with being the versatile actor that she is, fans also love Bipasha Basu for the beautiful and romantic songs the actor has featured in. Here are the best love songs of Bipasha Basu.

Bipasha Basu’s best love songs

Jadu Hai Nasha hai

Jadu Hai Nasha Hai is from the movie Jism (2003). The song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Kumar Sanu. It features Bipasha Basu and John Abraham.

Jo Bhi Kasmein

Jo Bhi Kasmein is from the movie Raaz (2002). The song is sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik. It features Bipasha Basu and Dino Morea.

Main Agar Saamne

Main Agar Saamne is from the movie Raaz (2002). The song is sung by Abhijeet and Alka Yagnik. It features Bipasha Basu and Dino Morea.

Pehli Nazar Mein

Pehli Nazar Mein is from the movie Race (2008). The song is sung by Atif Aslam and had received immense popularity. It features Bipasha Basu and Akshaye Khanna.

Darmiyaan

Darmiyaan is from the movie Jodi Breakers (2012). The song is sung by Shafqat Amanat Ali and Clinton Cerejo. It features Bipasha Basu and R. Madhavan.

Te Amo

Te Amo is from the movie Dum Maaro Dum (2011). The song is sung by Ash King and Sunidhi Chauhan. It features Bipasha Basu and Rana Daggubati.

Sawan Aaya Hai

Sawan Aaya Hai is from the movie Creature 3D (2014). The song is sung by Arijit Singh. It features Bipasha Basu and Imran Abbas Naqvi.

Katra Katra

Katra Katra is from the movie Alone (2015). The song is sung by Ankit Tiwari and Prakriti Kakar. It features Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover.

