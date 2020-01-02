List Of Bipasha Basu Movies That Didn't Do Well At The Box Office

Bipasha Basu is one of the finest actors in the industry today. The actor entered the Bollywood industry with Abbas Mastan’s Ajnabee (2001) and hasn’t looked back since. But, Bipasha Basu’s journey in Bollywood has been very unstable. The actor has gone through many ups and downs throughout her career. Here are some of her movies that didn’t do well at the box-office-

Bipasha Basu movies that didn’t do well at the box office

Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal (2007)

Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal is a Vivek Agnihotri directorial. The movie has Bipasha Basu, John Abraham, and Arshad Warsi in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around Jaidev and Kavita Bhasin, who live a middle-classed lifestyle in Southall, England, along with their son, Sunny. During the mid-80s, Jaidev was a huge fan of the all-Asian Southall Football Club, and their team was very successful so much so that it generated hatred from opposing mainstream Caucasian teams, who attacked Jaidev and the team's star player, Tony Singh. This spelt the end for the team, and their practice ground was then rented out for weddings and birthday parties.

Jodi Breakers (2012)

Jodi Breakers is an Ashwini Chaudhary directorial. The movie had Bipasha Basu, R. Madhavan, Helen, and Pradeep Kharab in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around Sid and Sonali, who help people in getting a divorce. However, in the process, their own relationship is jeopardised.

Aatma (2013)

Aatma is a Suparn Verma directorial. The movie had Bipasha Basu, Jaideep Ahlawat, Padam Bhola, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a single mother who fights against the supernatural in order to hold on to her daughter.

Creature 3D (2014)

Creature 3D is a Vikram Bhatt directorial. The movie had Bipasha Basu, Imran Abbas, and Mukul Dev in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a newly-opened forest lodge that finds itself under attack from a recently awakened creature.

Alone (2015)

Alone is a Bhushan Patel directorial. The movie had Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, and Sulabha Arya in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a supernatural mystery about a young woman whose dead sister relentlessly haunts her.

