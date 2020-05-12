Bipasha Basu Shares A Throwback "baby Days" Picture With Father Hirak Basu

Bipasha Basu is one of the renowned actors in Bollywood and is known for her brilliant acting skills. The actor is quite active on social media during her quarantine and she keeps updating her fans with her Instagram posts. She recently shared a throwback photo on Instagram. Take a look at the photo.

Bipasha Basu's childhood memory with Hirak Basu

Bipasha Basu took to her Instagram and shared a picture with her father Hirak Basu. On her cute throwback photo, her fans commented heart emojis. In the monochrome picture, one can see Hirak Basu wearing a t-shirt and looking handsome in his clean-shaven look. Bipasha Basu is seen comfortably sitting in her father's arms.

Bipasha Basu's Instagram posts

She recently also posted a video of her mother on her Instagram and she expressed how much she misses her. She stated in the post that after the lockdown, she will spend time with her mother. Bipasha Basu posted the video on the occasion of Mother's Day. Apart from this, she is also seen spending time with her husband, Karan Singh Grover, during the lockdown.

The couple recently celebrated their anniversary on a live session with their friends. Bipasha Basu was seen wearing a red top and Karan Singh Grover was wearing a blue shirt. The post has gained over 93.9K likes on Instagram. On the day of her anniversary, Bipasha also shared a throwback video. Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover celebrated their 4th wedding anniversary this year. She also typed a big message in the caption for the video.

