Bipasha Basu & Karan Singh Grover's Throwback Photo From Their Wedding 4 Years Ago

Actor Bipasha Basu and her husband Karan Singh Grover have completed 4 years of their wedding. Read on to check out their unseen picture from 4 years ago.

bipasha basu

An old unseen picture of Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover has been doing the rounds on the internet as the couple has completed 4 years of marriage together. The photo was shared by a celebrity photographer on his official account and was taken during the actor's Mehendi ceremony. Check out the picture below.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's unseen pic

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

In the post, Bipasha Basu can be seen wearing a pink lehenga and a pink dupatta with a golden blouse. She has accessorised her look by wearing a matching pair of jhumkas, a floral tiara and floral armbands. Her make up is minimum with pink lips and natural blush and her tresses have been styled in a wavy hairstyle, as they casually rest on her shoulders. Since the picture was taken during her Mehendi ceremony, one can see Mehendi design applied to her hands.

Bipasha Basu took to her social media account and shared some more pictures from four years ago. Check them out below.

bipasha basu karan singh grover bipasha basu and karan singh grover
bipasha basu karan singh grover bipasha basu and karan singh grover
bipasha basu karan singh grover bipasha basu and karan singh grover

Bipasha Basu shared a heartfelt note for husband Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha Basu recently took to her Instagram account and posted a heartfelt note where she wrote about how special her husband Karan Singh Grover is for her. She wrote about how deeply she loves him and how blessed she feels to be around him. Moreover, she shared a video where the two can be seen celebrating love. Check out the video below.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on

Image credits: Bipasha Basu Instagram

 

 

