Is Bipasha Basu Pregnant? Fans Speculate

Bollywood love birds Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have had a special place in the hearts of their fans ever since their marriage in the year 2016. According to various reports doing the rounds now, Bipasha Basu is expecting a baby sometime soon. The reports surfaced as she was spotted wearing loose clothes which caused suspicion in the minds of her fans.

Bipasha Basu expecting a baby?

The rumours about Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover expecting a baby have been doing the rounds for quite some time now. However, in the past, Bipasha had denied the rumours as she went on record to say that it will happen only when she wants it. In a recent turn of events, a leading news daily reported that Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover will soon be blessed with a child. A source told the leading news daily that the actor has been seen dressed up in comfortable, loose outfits which have led the fans to believe that she is trying to hide her baby bump. The pictures of her were quick to go viral as fans flooded in with congratulatory messages. However, no confirmation has come in from the actor or her team regarding the same.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s "monkey love"

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have been practising social distancing just like everybody else around the world at this moment. She had put up a story of the Harry Potter marathon that she and her hubby have been doing. She also put up adorable pictures with Karan Singh Grover where the two could be seen getting all cosy and romantic. In the caption, she has mentioned how this is monkey love. Have a look at the picture posted by Bipasha Basu here.

