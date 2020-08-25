When Priyanka Chopra Jonas And Bipasha Posed Together For Magazine Cover In 2007

Ever since the lockdown has begun, Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu has been on a throwback spree as she can be seen sharing old pictures while recalling some fond memories of her past. Recently, Bipasha shared a classic photo from her initial acting days. The old unseen picture of the actor features Priyanka Chopra Jonas and the Australian model Gemma Ward.

Bipasha Basu shares throwback picture

Bipasha Basu shared the picture on Instagram and mentioned that the image is from the time when the first issue of Vogue India was published. In the caption, she revealed how she is missing the good old days of having photoshoots with the magazine. She also gave credit to Patrick Demarchelier for clicking their cover shot. Take a look at the image shared below:

The image is from the October issue of Vogue 2007 edition. The title of the page reads as The First Issue – Vogue arrives in India. In the picture, Bipasha can be seen in a black and silver one-piece, while Priyanka can be seen wearing a shimmery dress. In contrast, Gemma can be seen in a grey outfit.

As soon as Bipasha shared the post, several fans flocked to the comment section to show their love for the actors. One of the users commented with heart emojis. Another user asked the trio to come together for the new pic. Take a look at some of the comments left by fans:

Apart from this, the actor exercises regularly and is known to lead a healthy lifestyle. During the quarantine days, the actor has been working out at home. She often shares glimpses from her fitness routine with her fans. A few days back, she posted a new video in which she can be seen doing several exercises in her living room without using any equipment.

However, she did a combination of lunges, stretches, and core-strengthening exercises. For her at-home workout session, the actor wore a pink tank top which she teamed with a pair of black tights. She completed her look with a pair of comfy black shoes. To keep the hair off her face, she tied it in a bun.

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen along with Rajkummar Rao in the much-awaited Netflix original film titled The White Tiger. The actor will also be a part of a biopic of Sheela Anand, which follows the story of one of the leaders of the controversial Rajneesh movement in the 1980s. Apart from this, the actor has also been reportedly roped in for Matrix 4. It was recently announced that PeeCee will be seen opposite Richard Madden in the Amazon Prime Original titled Citadel.

