Bipasha Basu Shares Beautiful Video Montage On Her Parents' Wedding Anniversary; Watch

Actress and fitness mogul Bipasha Basu took to Instagram to mark her parents’ anniversary. The actress wrote an elaborate message for her parents on IG as this day that year, her parents tied the knot. Bipasha was ‘happy’ with the way they raised her, as she has mentioned in the Instagram caption. She wrote the heartfelt message ‘with love’. Bipasha even made a video montage to accompany the heartfelt caption.

Bipasha Basu’s Instagram video for her parents

In the video, there were several pictures of Bipasha Basu’s parents. The initial pictures in the video montage were from the past when Bipasha Basu’s parents were just married. The black and white picture apparently reminded Bipasha of how she was ‘blessed to witness the love’ of her parents as per the caption. The video also had recent pictures of Bipasha Basu's parents. They can be seen all lovey-dovey, posing and smiling together in the video montage.

Check out Bipasha Basu’s Instagram video as shared by her

Bipasha Basu shared the picture on her Instagram and accompanied it with some dedicated message for her parents. She wrote, “Happy Anniversary Ma & Papa. You both taught us the meaning of love and companionship. You set the right example of a couple for us... and made us believe in this kind of love... that it is possible and it exists. Wishing you both absolute awesome health and happiness on this day. Thank you for getting married ... thank you for bringing us into this world. Touchwood. #bestcoupleever.” Bipasha was grateful for her parents, who brought her into the world.

Many followers on Bipasha Basu’s Instagram loved the video montage made by the actor. They poured heart emoticons and good words on the post. Her mother commented on the photo as well. She wrote, “Thanks to my all kids, these are my lovely kids. Ma Durga’s blessings. I am a very happy mother.” One fan complimented her mother’s beautiful looks in the video.

Bipasha Basu's mother's comment on the picture

Snippet Credits: Bipasha Basu's Instagram

Some followers of the actress reacted on the video montage shared by the actress

Snippet Credits: Bipasha Basu's Instagram

