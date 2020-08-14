Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover's 'Dangerous' Gets Positive Reviews From Twitterati

Lovebirds Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's highly anticipated web series Dangerous premiered on the streaming platform MX Player on August 14. The web-show not only marks the digital debut of Bipasha but also marks her comeback as an actor. The Bengali beauty was last seen alongside her then-beau and now-husband Karan Singh Grover in 2015's horror film, Alone. Now, after a span of 5 years, the celebrity couple is back on screen with MX Player's crime thriller, Dangerous.

One can stream the Bipasha and Karan starrer exclusively on the streamer for free. The psychological crime thriller revolves around the life of an entrepreneur, whose wife goes missing and supposedly abducted. However, things turn topsy-turvy when his ex-girlfriend takes up the investigation of the case in the pursuit of the truth as deeper secrets ensue one by one. The 7-episode long web-show also features Sonali Raut, Suyyash Rai, Natasha Suri, and Nitin Arora in pivotal roles. Although the crime thriller has been receiving a mixed response from critics, here's taking a look at what netizens have to say about Dangerous.

Also Read | Karan Singh Grover Is In Search Of His Wife In This New 'Dangerous' Video

MX Player's 'Dangerous' gets thumbs up from Twitterati

Ever since its release on the streaming platform, Dangerous has been making headlines with everyone sharing their reviews about the web series. However, while a lot of critics weren't impressed much by the Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover starrer, Twitterati is all-praise about Dangerous. Twitter is flooded with fan reactions to the Bhushan Patel directorial.

One user tweeted writing, "Binge watched #Dangerous today! It's an amazing story which keeps u asking that what's next!! @bipsluvurself @Iamksgofficial rock on screen! Other performances are also good! Congratulations for this successful venture! Guys, we want SEASON2!". Another wrote, "It was awesome and brilliant especially the performance of the actors and of course, the chemistry of #KaSha...@Iamksgofficial is always phenomenal as an actor.. but the ending was really #Dangerous for us we want S2 wd #KaranSinghGrover".

Also Read | Bipasha Basu Shares BTS Moments With Husband Karan, Fans Call Them 'Dangerous Couple'

Check out some of the fan reactions below

I watched already 3chapter of the film #Dangerous and it was fantastic @bipsluvurself Acts tremendous in this film ...

Guys download @MXPlayer And enjoy this movie for free... — 𝐃𝐄𝐕 𝐏𝐑𝐀𝐊𝐀𝐒𝐇✨✨ (@TheDevPrakash1) August 14, 2020

Saw #Dangerous on @MXPlayer what a series..!! @bipsluvurself as a cop u r brilliant @Iamksgofficial outstanding like always @SuyyashRai looking dangerous great work dude

@Realsonaliraut9 u r ABSOLUTELY FANTASTIC@iNatashaSuri u r the plus point in this series n also looking hot — Arun Singh (@MrArunSiingh) August 14, 2020

My mom finished #Dangerous first thing in the morning and she is crying for the ending ever since then.

How do I console her when I myself need consoling 😭💔@Iamksgofficial @bipsluvurself #KaranSinghGrover #BipashaBasu @patelbhush Season2 do 😑 — ∞ (@waqtzaya) August 14, 2020

Binge watched #Dangerous today!

It's an amazing story which keeps u asking that what's next!! @bipsluvurself @Iamksgofficial rock on screen! Other performances are also good! Congratulations @MikaSingh @TheVikramBhatt @patelbhush for this successful venture! Guys we want SEASON2! pic.twitter.com/iH4SX7s1qT — Sachin Sharma (@SacchuSharma) August 14, 2020

Watched #Dangerous at 1am 😎 And its super awesome ❤ U just nailed it 😎 Ur looks, expressions, acting everything was on point @Iamksgofficial 😘 Simply loved it ❤👌 Even @bipsluvurself looked very sweet 😍❤👌 — Arpita (@Arpita___Das) August 14, 2020

It was awesome and brilliant especially the performance of the actors and of course the chemistry of #KaSha.. @Iamksgofficial is always phenomenal as an actor.. but the ending was really #Dangerous for us😭 we want s2 wd #KaranSinghGrover .. — Shrii_Kripa (@onlyyksgfan) August 14, 2020

Finished watching by midnight❤

A brilliant series with perfect execution of plans making the game more interesting. Treatment given to #Dangerous is mind boggling looks so grand and has amazing performances😍👏Climax🤫🥺Go watch it now! @Iamksgofficial @bipsluvurself @patelbhush https://t.co/qMUjGgDxWr — KaranSGrover Fanclub (@TrueKSG_FC) August 14, 2020

Honestly, @bipsluvurself @iamksgofficial you two should work together more! You guys are such power couple onscreen 🔥 Absolutely loved Aditya and Neha! Ugghh it hurts ❤️😭 #Dangerous — ً (@odriksgian) August 14, 2020

Also Read | Bipasha Basu Introduces Her Character Neha Singh From The Upcoming Series 'Dangerous'

From what it seems, the climax of the web series has stumped many as most of the fans expressed their astonishment about the same on Twitter. The audience is also loving Bipasha and Karan's on-screen chemistry as many called them an 'onscreen power couple'. Netizens also expressed their anticipation for the second season of Dangerous.

Also Read | Bipasha Basu Announces New Song 'Eyes Teri Katilana Hai' From Her Thriller 'Dangerous'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.