Bipasha Basu Soaks In Some Maldivian Sun In This Oh-so-happy Picture

Bipasha Basu, who is currently vacationing with her husband Karan Singh Grover in the Maldives, has been posting vacation pics for fans regularly. On February 26, 2021, she posted another sizzling picture in a swimsuit lounging on the beachside. Fans reacted with loads of love for the Alone actor.

In her most recent post, Bipasha Basu posed in a black swimsuit as she relaxed on a deck overlooking the clear blue ocean. She wore a pair of sunglasses with reflective lenses. She topped the look with a white coverup with blue and brown stripes. BB chose to keep her makeup simple and natural. In the caption, she credited her husband for clicking the picture. Fans loved the look as they filled up the comment section with their love and fire emojis, suggesting Bipasha turned up the heat with her pictures.

Bipasha Basu's photos from the Maldives trip

In her recent post, Bipasha posted a selfie with her husband Karan Singh Grover. According to the caption, the two have taken a much-awaited trip after a year. The couple indulged in a spa and hydrotherapy in their pampering session. Bipasha's photos gained more than 1,10,000 likes in a span of 18 hours.

She shared a glimpse into her hydrotherapy session. She shared two videos in which she enjoyed her time swimming around the pool. She wore a hot pink bikini top and pulled her hair up into a bun.

Continuing the birthday celebrations for her spouse, Bipasha shared a tour of her lavish room in St. Regis, Maldives. She showed off space which consisted of a living room, a master bedroom, a master bathroom, and the outdoor deck overlooking the ocean, complete with areas for lounging on either side of the deck. The rooms were decorated welcoming the couple and wishing Karan on his brother.

In the video, Bipasha wore a flowy colour-blocked dress with a bohemian shrug and white sneakers. She accessorised her look with oversized sunglasses and a long necklace. The video has already been watched more than 6,00,000 times.

