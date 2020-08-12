Bipasha Basu Was Credited As A Singer And Other Lesser-known Facts About 'Dhoom 2'

Dhoom 2 (2006) is a Hindi language action thriller movie, that is directed by Sanjay Gadhvi and produced by Aditya Chopra, under the banner of Yash Raj Films. The movie is the second instalment to the Dhoom movie series and became a huge commercial success. The movie cast Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Uday Chopra and Bipasha Basu as the lead characters. All the actors gained an appreciation for their performances in the movie and were given large credit for its super success. But, did you know that Bipasha Basu was not only given acting but also singing credits in Dhoom 2? Here are some of the lesser-known facts about Dhoom 2 that fans might be surprised to know.

Dhoom 2 lesser-known facts

It was the first Bollywood movie to be shot in Brazil.

After the release of Hrithik Roshan starrer Krrish (2006), Sanjay Gadhvi re-shot some of the stunts of Dhoom 2 to make them look superior to the ones that were present in Krrish (2006).

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was originally offered the part of Shonali Bose, but she declined to play the character.

Bipasha Basu practically lived on oranges only for almost three days before shooting her popular bikini scene for the movie.

The entire lead cast had to go under vigorous training in order to get into shape for the movie, as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had to lose weight, and Hrithik Roshan had to gain it.

The shooting of this movie got delayed due to a flood that damaged the newly constructed Yash Raj studio.

Late actor, Sushant Singh Rajput was a background dancer in the title song of the movie, Dhoom Machaale Dhoom.

The movie was the first time Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan were paired together on-screen, after many close tries. The two were supposed to play the lead characters opposite each other for a movie directed by Tanuja Chandra, before Dhoom 2 (2006), but that, unfortunately, didn’t work out.

Hrithik Roshan's character in the movie required him to perform many dangerous stunts that also involved activities such as roller-balding, sandboarding, and snowboarding.

When the movie was being shot, Aditya Chopra and Sanjay Gadhvi said that Dhoom (2004) was a huge blockbuster due to its bike scenes but in Dhoom 2 (2006) there will be no bikes. But, a bike sequence was later added in the climax.

Except for John Abraham and Esha Deol, all of the other lead actors from Dhoom (2004) were hired again for Dhoom 2 (2006).

It is the only movie that starred both, Bipasha Basu and Hrithik Roshan.

