Bipasha Basu And Karan's 'promotions From Home' Make Them Miss Face To Face Interactions

Actor Bipasha Basu recently took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures from her work from home setup. In the pictures posted, she can be seen posing with her husband Karan Singh Grover while promoting their upcoming thriller drama, Dangerous. Her fans can be seen expressing their excitement for her project in the comments section of the post.

Bipasha and Karan’s ‘Work From Home’ promotions

Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu recently took to social media to share a series of pictures while working from home. In the pictures posted, the two love birds can be seen blissfully smiling at the camera while they click their selfies together. Bipasha Basu can be seen wearing a dark blue top with a blue pendant chain which goes well with the look. She can be seen wearing light eye makeup and pink lipstick, while her hair has been styled with loose waves. Karan Singh Grover, on the other hand, is dressed in a white shirt with well-set hair and beard.

In the caption for the post, Bipasha Basu has written about how they are promoting their project, Dangerous, from home due to the current situation. She has wished her followers a good morning and has also thrown some light on how she misses interacting with the media face-to-face. She has ended on the note that the show must go on and hence they are carrying it out at home. Have a look at the picture posted on Bipasha Basu’s Instagram here.

About Dangerous

Dangerous is an upcoming thriller series which is all set to be released on the OTT platform MX Player. The plot revolves around the life of a millionaire and his missing wife who seems to be abducted by someone unknown. Bipasha Basu plays the role of Neha Singh who is a former romantic partner of the millionaire and is also the investigating officer on the missing case. The series has been directed by Bhushan Patel while Vikram Bhatt is the writer and producer. Dangerous also stars actors like Suyyash Rai, Sonali Raut, and Natasha Suri in pivotal roles.

