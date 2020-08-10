Bipasha Basu Unveils Her Character Neha Singh From 'Dangerous', Calls Her 'bold Detective'

On Saturday, Bipasha Basu took to her Instagram and unveiled the first look poster of her character - Neha Singh from Dangerous. As seen in the motion poster, Bipasha Basu as fierce Neha Singh points a gun towards someone. The caption on the poster read, "A bold detective who is in charge of looking for Aditya's missing wife. Will she succeed or will her past come in the way?"

Along with the first look poster, Bipasha Basu also revealed that the series will release on MX Player on August 14, 2020.

Bipasha as Neha Singh in 'Dangerous'

Dangerous trailer

The makers of Dangerous unveiled the trailer of Bipasha Basu's web series on August 6, 2020. The show revolves around Aditya Dhanraj (Karan Singh Grover), whose life changes after his wife gets kidnapped. To solve the case, Aditya's former lover Neha Singh (Bipasha Basu) digs deeper with the investigation. However, the twist in the tale comes to light when she realises that there is a lot more on her platter to solve, instead of the case. The trailer has hit 638K views within three days of its release.

Dangerous cast

Dangerous stars Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu in lead roles. The web series also stars Suyyash Rai, Sonali Raut, Natasha Suri and Nitin Arora among others. Dangerous is produced by Vikram Bhatt and Mika Singh and helmed by Bhushan Patel.

On Sunday, Bipasha Basu also shared a BTS picture with her husband and on-screen actor, Karan Singh Grover. Through the caption, Bipasha revealed that there are so many memories attached to the shoot. Expressing about the 'best one', she continued that the best one was when Karan was by her side when they shot the scene in their favourite city, London.

As soon as Bipasha Basu's post was up, fans gushed to drop comments on the post. A fan wrote, "We want more unseen BTS please share Bipasha, so excited." Whereas an amused fan wrote, "Can't wait." Through the caption, the actor also revealed that Dangerous will stream for free on MX Player. Take a look.

