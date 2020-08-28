Bipasha Basu To All Women: You Do Not Need Smaller Crown, You Need A Man With Bigger Arms

Bipasha Basu has often shared her thoughts about women empowerment on social media. Yet again, on August 28, Friday, the actor took to Instagram handle and shared a bold picture of her and captioned it with an inspirational thought for all the women. Bipasha Basu wrote, "You do not need a smaller crown ... You need a man with bigger hands". Take a look at Bipasha Basu's Instagram picture.

Bipasha Basu's Motivational Words

In this Instagram post, Bipasha Basu shared a throwback picture of her from a photoshoot. The picture was clicked by celebrity photographer Prasad Naik. In this monochromic image, one can see Bipasha Basu flashing her smile as she posed for the camera with a bare back. She also kept her shoulder-length hair open.

For makeup, she was styled in with minimal makeup and no jewellery. However, what caught the netizens' attention was Bipasha Basu's strong-worded caption. The caption spoke about pride and dignity. She also added that this was an anonymous quote that she found amazing and worth sharing with the fans. Check out her caption below.

Bipasha Basu's caption read as:

Dear Woman.

Sometimes you will be just too much of a woman...

Too smart

Too beautiful

Too strong

Too much of something that makes a man feel like you have to be less of a woman.

The biggest mistake that you can make is removing jewels from your own crown to make it easier for a man to carry.

When this happens... I need you to understand... You do not need a smaller crown ... You need a man with bigger handsâ¤ï¸ - Amazing anonymous quote

#loveyourself

Fans support saying "Beautiful words"

Several fans and followers commented on Bipasha Basu's post agreeing to her caption. They seemed to love her thoughts. Fitness expert Deanne Panday reacted saying, "I agree totally". One of the users wrote, "Beautiful quote dear Bipasha mam". Some of the fans' comments include, "Beautiful", "gorgeous", Super words" and many more.

On the work front

Bipasha Basu was last seen on the big screens in 2015's horror thriller Alone, alongside Karan Singh Grover. The actor recently made her comeback with a psychological crime thriller web series Dangerous. The film premiered on MX Player on August 14 and is currently streaming for free on the platform. This web series also marks Bipasha Basu's digital debut. Dangerous revolves around the life of an entrepreneur, whose wife goes missing and supposedly abducted. Apart from Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, it also features Sonali Raut, Suyyash Rai, Natasha Suri, and Nitin Arora in pivotal roles.

