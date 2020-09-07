Vikram Bhatt Says Bipasha Basu Made It In B'wood Without Working With The Superstars

Dangerous Director Vikram Bhatt recently called Bipasha Basu a ‘dedicated and passionate’ actor. The director also talked a bit about understanding the characters in his films and elaborated on his writing process. Read ahead to know exactly what Vikram Bhatt said and more about his new film.

Vikram Bhatt started off by mentioning that he thought Bipasha was living a 'semi-domesticated life' and joked that she had a 'semi-domesticated' husband, Karan Singh Grover in an interview with the Indian Express. The comment was made in response to a question inquiring about his current equation with actor Bipasha Basu. Vikram continued his answer by mentioning that he felt the actor was very 'dedicated and passionate' about her work.

Diving further into the topic, Vikram added that Bipasha had always kept herself in shape and had always been 'relevant'. He further explained that the 'best thing' about the actor was that 'she wasn't desperate about work'. Vikram also stated that he felt there were many 'women actors' who had tagged along with big stars thinking 'that’s what a film career is all about' and explained that the whole lifestyle could be termed as 'stardom' but not 'acting'.

Elaborating on his words, Vikram explained that many a time, women actors were seen in films with big stars doing 'one or two songs'. In his words, when a heroine decides to take on a film on her own shoulders, she takes responsibility for 'the success or failure of the film' and this is exactly who Bipsaha was.

Finally, Vikram added that the actor had made her career not by working with 'the big guys' and had received her success 'without walking the trodden path'. Vikram thought this is what made Bipasha special.

'I don't see women and men characters differently'

In another question, the director was asked to comment on a statement Bipasha had made earlier. The actor had mentioned that Vikram Bhatt understood 'the pulse of a woman' in his stories. Vikram explained that he didn't see women and men any different and that he felt all characters were genderless. He also added that he wasn't very misogynistic in his approach to writing and thus he didn't misunderstand them.

