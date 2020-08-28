Bipasha Basu's Version Of '100 Squats Challenge' Is Just The Motivation You Need; Watch

Actor Bipasha Baru recently took up the 100 squats challenge by fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala. She posted a video of herself exercising in her bedroom while maintaining a proper posture and energy throughout. The video has been receiving a lot of appreciation from her fans as they love her spirit and dedication. The video is motivating many, who have been setting up fitness goals for themselves during the lockdown.

Bipasha Basu’s takes up 100 squats challenge

Actor Bipasha Basu is religiously followed by her fans for her motivating fitness videos and updates. The actor recently took up a challenge initiated by fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala. In the video posted, Bipasha Basu is seen dressed in a pair of activewear pants with a black sports bra. She is also wearing black sports shoes for better grip while she works out on a proper mat. Her hair has been tied up in a tight bun as she goes forward with her workout routine. Faint music is playing in the background while the video rolls out.

In the caption for the post, Bipasha Basu has mentioned that she lost count while she was taking up the challenge. She has mentioned Yasmin Karachiwala and has also highlighted that it is a part of her initiative. The actor also wrote that she has done far more reps than 100 in the video but she lost the count of it. She also requested Yasmin to count for her next time while mentioning how much fun she had taken up the challenge. Through the hashtags of the post, Bipasha Basu has encouraged her followers to love themselves and stay healthy. Have a look at the video on Bipasha Basu’s Instagram here:

In the comments section of the post, Bipasha Basu has been receiving praises for her fitness goals and dedication. A few people have also decided to take up the challenge as it looks fun and would also keep them fit. A bunch of her fans have been complimenting her look in the video as she looks natural and gorgeous. Have a look at the comments on Bipasha Basu’s ‘100 squats challenge’ here:

