Bipasha Basu's Bikini Avatars From Maldives Trip That Set The Temperature Soaring

Bipasha Basu has been enjoying a leisurely vacay in the Maldives with her husband Karan Singh Grover and has been sharing glimpses of their fun time on social media with all her fans. Bipasha Basu shared some of her sizzling bikini avatars by showcasing a variety of vibrant bikini sets in the Maldives. Take a look at Bipasha Basu’s photos and videos that depicted her sizzling bikini looks.

Bipasha Basu’s sultry bikini looks

Bipasha Basu took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of photos with her fans in which she can be seen in a vibrant pink coloured bikini with a well-embroidered black robe on it. In the first photo, she can be seen sitting and blushing while looking downwards. In the next one, she can be seen in a selfie mode with a light pink lipstick on along with a beautiful shell necklace. She further added more of her photos showcasing her sizzling looks in the pink bikini.

The actor delighted her fans by adding some of her sun-kissed avatars in another set of bikini. In the photos, Bipasha Basu can be seen in a two-piece floral bikini with a white coloured cover-up. The bikini consisted of a stunning white base colour with beautiful leaves and flowers all over it. She can be seen in a complete vacay mode with a mesmerizing sea view in the background. She captioned it by adding a heart symbol and stated how one should love themselves.

Bipasha sizzled in another bikini and illustrated her cool look while she enjoyed a sun-bath at a resort. In the photos, she can be seen in a ravishing black coloured bikini with a snazzy multi-coloured striped robe. She can also be seen wearing a stylish pair of sunglasses and posing while the sun shines all over her body. In the caption, she stated ‘the blues of happiness’ and further added how her husband was the best photographer. The post was not only loved by her fans but also attracted a lot of other celebrity artists who complimented her on how sultry she looked.

Bipasha Basu made the Maldives' trip quite colourful for her as well as for her fans. She managed to ace each of her bikini avatars in a variety of colours. In this one, she sizzled in a vibrant yellow coloured bikini with elegant frills in front. She can also be seen wearing a cool pair of sunglasses and a bold shade of lipstick. She kept her hairstyle casual by making a messy bun. In the caption, she asked her fans to face the sun and further added symbols of the sun.

Also Read Bipasha Basu Tries To 'patao' Karan Singh Grover To Share His Breakfast In Sweet Video

Also Read Bipasha Basu Soaks In Some Maldivian Sun In This Oh-so-happy Picture

Another set of photos from Bipasha Basu's Instagram nailed the bikini look. The photos featured her in an astonishing pastel coloured bikini with a pair of cat-eye shades. In the photos, she can be seen posing in a spectacular floral bikini having a glimpse of sea creatures printed all over it. She paired it with a long printed robe and added in the caption how love was in the air. She even mentioned the names of her outfit designers and further stated to love oneself.

Also Read Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover's 'Pagal Hain' Dance From Maldives Leaves Fans Amazed

Also Read Bipasha Basu Gives Sneak-peek Into Karan's Sunbath In Maldives, Asks 'Are You Burning?'

Image Source- Bipasha Basu's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.