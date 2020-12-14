Thalapathy Vijay's 'Master' Is Most Tweeted Movie Of 2020; Check Full List

2020 has been a tough year for many, but what kept people entertained during the lockdown were streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Hotstar among others. Audiences also shared their reviews about a show or a movie through social media. Twitter has revealed the movie which was the most-tweeted this year. Read ahead to know which it was.

Most tweeted about movie in 2020

Twitter 2020 has been one of the most entertaining social media platforms. Major happenings in this year were tweeted using the hashtag #thishappened. Of all the movies that made rounds on social media, here are the ones that made the most noise and were the most tweeted about movie in 2020.

Image courtesy- Twitter

1. Thalapathy Vijay's Master

The announcement of Thalapathy Vijay's Master movie took social media by storm. The film is set to release in 2021. This was the most tweeted about movie in 2020. Vijay’s selfie was the most retweeted photo of 2020.

2. Vakeel Saab

The announcement of the cast of this courtroom drama also buzzed social media with excitement. It is the remake of the popular Bollywood movie Pink.

3. Valimai

This Ajith Kumar movie is widely anticipated by the audiences.

4. Sarkaru Vaari Paata

This Mahesh Babu starrer made a lot of noise on social media with its announcement.



5. Soorarai Pottru

This Suriya starrer won the hearts of the audiences with its plotline and the performances put up by the cast.

6. RRR

This movie stars Alia Bhatt and NT TRama Rao in lead roles. Alia also shared a snippet of her from her time on the set on her Instagram story.

7. Pushpa

This Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna movie is been widely anticipated by the fans of both these actors event since its announcement.

8. Sarileru Neekevvaru

This action-comedy thoroughly entertained the audiences. It is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

9. KGF Chapter 2

Social media exploded in a frenzy as soon as it was announced that the filming of this movie has been resumed. Lead actor Yash also shared a snipped of him from the movie. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

10. Darbar

This action drama film starring Rajnikanth also created a lot of buzz on social media. It is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Image courtesy- @actor_vijay_offli and @vakeelsaabmovie Instagram

