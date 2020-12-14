If You Loved Rana Daggubati In 'Dum Maaro Dum', Here're His Other Notable Hindi Movies

Rana Daggubati has amassed a huge fan following because of his performances in films. One of his notable Bollywood movies is Dum Maaro Dum. In Dum Maaro Dum, he played the intriguing character of DJ Joaquim Fernandes who is fondly known as Joki.

The plot of the film revolves around a cop who wants to investigate and clean the streets of Goa of peddlers and smugglers. He comes in contact with a racket and realises that several politicians are involved with it. On account of Rana Daggubati's birthday, here are other of his Bollywood movies to watch.

Rana Daggubati’s Hindi movies

1. Baby

In this movie, Rana plays the character of Jai Singh Rathore. He is one of the main officers who help counter a terrorist organisation. People loved Daggubati in this role. This is one of the best of Rana Daggubati’s Hindi movies. This movie had a star-studded cast including Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Kay Kay Menon and Sushant Singh among others.

2. The Ghazi Attack

In this movie, Rana played the lead character of Lieutenant Commander Arjun Varma. The plot of the film is based on the sinking of PNS Vikrant. The movie was widely appreciated by critics as well as audiences. This is one of the best of Rana Daggubati’s Hindi movies.

3. Houseful 4

In this movie, Rana played the lead character of Pappu Rangeela / Gama. Pappu is a qawwali singer and the reincarnate of a powerful tribal leader Gama. Rana’s role in the film tickled the funny bones of the audiences. This is one of the best of Rana Daggubati’s Hindi movies.

4. Department

In this film, Rana played the character of Inspector Shivnarayan. He is an encounter specialist. Rana’s performance was loved by the audiences in the film. This is one of best of Rana Daggubati's Hindi movies.

5. Welcome To New York

Rana Daggubati made a cameo appearance in this film along with several other characters. This was a 3D comedy film. This was a star-studded film starring Daggubati.

