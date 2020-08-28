Bipasha Basu Gives Sneak Peek Into Her Exotic Vacation, Lists Few Of Her 'favorite Things'

Bipasha Basu recently took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse of her exotic trip with husband Karan Singh Grover. The actor shared a time-lapse video where the power couple can be seen sitting in the pool and binging on their food. Bipasha wrote, "Karan Singh Grover, Sun, Sea and Food, These are a few of my favourite things". Take a look at Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's video enjoying their delightful date.

Bipasha Basu's 'favourite things'

In this Instagram post, Bipasha Basu calls herself and Karan Singh Grover "foodies forever". She can be spotted wearing a black coloured bikini, while Karan just wore neon green shorts and showed off his ripped body. In the video, the couple can be seen eating their floating food as they enjoyed the ocean view in the backdrop. Bipasha Basu also added Blankpink band's song How You Like That in the background.

Fans say they give "couple goals"

Several fans and followers have reacted and commented on Bipasha Basu's adorable post with beau Karan. One of the users wrote, "They are super duper fun to watch..just so naturally funny and mashaallah khoobsurat toh hai hi", while another added, "@bipashabasu what a unique capture. Both of you looks perfect together, hottest couple of Bollywood". Check out some more comments below:

Bipasha on the professional front

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's web series Dangerous recently released on MX Player. It premiered on the streaming platform on August 14. This is a psychological crime thriller that revolves around the life of an entrepreneur, whose wife goes missing and supposedly abducted. Dangerous is available for everyone, it is streaming for free on MX Player.

Apart from Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, it also features Sonali Raut, Suyyash Rai, Natasha Suri, and Nitin Arora in pivotal roles. Dangerous marks Bipasha Basu's come back to the industry after five years of hiatus. She was last seen in horror flick Alone. Released in 2015, the film also stars Karan Singh Grover. The crime thriller web series will also mark the actor's digital debut.

